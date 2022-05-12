 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Creative Alternatives to the Traditional Flower Girl and Ring Bearer Role in Your St. Louis Area Wedding

If you don’t have a kiddo in your clan to serve in the role of ring bearer or flower girl, don’t fret. According to Allyssa Stevenson, owner and lead planner of Allyssa Elaine Events, couples are twisting up the traditional roles in wonderful ways.

“I’ve had a bride’s grandmother be their flower girl,” Stevenson says. “I’ve had a 21-year-old flower girl who threw out eucalyptus petals and mini bottles of tequila (just make sure you get venue approval for this). I’ve also had two 30-year-old men dancing down the aisle as ring bearers!”

Such approaches not only create opportunity for more family or friends to participate in the ceremony but also supply a hint of humor.

“It definitely adds a bit of excitement,” Stevenson says. “Guests always love the mix-up, and their reactions are joyful. Isn’t that exactly what you want during your day?”

She does recommend, though, carefully considering the person for the position.

“Think of people that would have a good time taking on this role and putting a creative spin on it,” Stevenson advises. “For the 21-year-old flower girl, for example, she had always wanted to be one and never got a chance, so this was a perfect ask!”

However, Stevenson says friends and family aren’t the only options.

“Pets are also a popular stand-in,” Stevenson notes. “Just make sure you get venue approval for this.”

And if your budget allows it, you can enlist a little help to bring this to fruition.

“Allowing pets to play a role in your wedding day is a special way to make them part of your day and create lasting memories,” says Nicole Johnson, owner of WedPets. “If including your pet in your wedding ceremony sounds a little bit unnerving, we promise that our meet ’n’ greet before the big day can help us discuss all scenarios and possibilities so we have a plan, and additional contingency plans, that we are all on board with.”

Johnson says she has seen pups and pooches trot down the aisle as ring bearers, with the rings fastened to a tuxedo harness, or as flower pets, with floral collars.

“Many local florists are capable of creating beautiful arrangements that are in the shape of small wreaths to be placed gently on pets’ necks,” Johnson details.

Regardless of which route you go, Stevenson’s biggest piece of advice is to go with your gut.

“Do what you want,” Stevenson says. “It’s your day, after all, and the roles you choose for those closest to you to play is part of that. Just be open to asking, and be understanding if they don’t say yes!”

