Design Your St. Louis Wedding With the Click of a Button

Thanks to St. Louis event curation company An Affair To Remember, couples can now create a custom ceremony “with the click of a button” through AATR’s one-stop-shop Wedding Kit platform.
The inspiration for the local business’ latest innovation was spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic pivots the wedding industry has faced throughout the last several seasons.
“When couples weren’t able to host their 250-person wedding [due to the pandemic], but still wanted to have ‘something special’ with close friends and family, they needed to be able to ‘see’ what was possible,” says Jody Cox, owner and principal designer of AATR and Styled + Staged STL. “Our micro kits helped paint the picture of what could be, and we had some seriously magical micro-weddings this past year!”
The micro-wedding kits have since morphed into AATR’s current Wedding Kit platform, and Cox says it allows couples to literally build their big day.
“For the couple that’s hosting it at their home or maybe in a local park, it provides them with everything they need to create the ceremony and reception with a click of a button, along with a design team to do all the setup and teardown,” Cox explains. “And in another sense, it’s a great budget-friendly option for clients who want to have control over cost right from the beginning. They can choose what’s important to them!”
For the ceremony, couples can choose from elements such as altar designs, flower girl necessities and bouquets and boutonnieres. Then, for reception, they can navigate selections for elements such as tables and chairs, dinnerware and centerpieces.
“The Wedding Kit platform offers quite a few options,” Cox says. “While they are set types of centerpieces, all florals and décor will be custom. So whether you’re into a boho-inspired look or want lush garden roses and greenery, the designs will still be unique and custom to your wedding style. We have always focused on custom design with a big-picture approach, and while the kit platform is designed to be a point-and-click experience, it is always followed up with a detailed design consultation where our team will further develop the design.”
Cox believes this process results in a fairly seamless, stress-free experience.
“Ultimately, I believe it removes the stress from an already-stressful process, pandemic or not,” she adds. “For the couple that doesn’t want to have a dozen vendor meetings and comb through proposal after proposal, it’s a one-stop-shop experience that’s quick and easy. And they know at the end of the day, it’s not going to be cookie-cutter; it’ll still be custom.”
An Affair To Remember | Styled + Staged STL, 4810 Fairview Ave., St. Louis, 314-899-9321, aatrstl.com