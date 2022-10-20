Eco-friendly wedding exit: flower petals, lavender and other options for that final photo op

“Just married” couples can have an exciting – and eco-friendly – wedding send-off, too! Here, St. Louis-based wedding and event planners Josie Littlepage at Cosmopolitan Events and Hillary Williams of Hillary J Events detail how to pull off that awe-inspiring, environmentally conscious exit moment.
Cold sparklers
Littlepage and her team’s favorite sustainable send-off is setting up cold sparklers – spark machines that emit mess-free, cold-to-the-touch fountains of sparks – along the lane where the couple or their vehicle will be exiting. “We have used this indoors and outdoors, and [it] creates quite a ‘wow’ moment,” she notes. “Especially in a time when the tossing of anything for an exit is not allowed, we have converted to letting the cold sparklers make a huge impact on the exit.”
Flower petal bar
People are also reading…
For a fancy – and environmentally friendly – floral toss, Littlepage suggests a flower petal bar. “We have sourced a roll of biodegradable, plant-based kraft paper, and created a cone for each person to fill with whatever petals they would like to toss,” she explains. “Keeping the colors in the wedding palette makes a beautiful exit.”
Natural confetti
Confetti made of rice paper or leaf paper is another eco-conscious, biodegradable way to make a wedding exit, Littlepage says. “The rice paper is white, or even translucent, so it gives a very ethereal feel,” she notes. “Dried leaf confetti is made from colorful fall leaves, creating a lasting impact in pictures.”
Lavender
Littlepage says lavender is a beloved, all-natural send-off toss because of its great aroma. “We have used these for our outdoor weddings, and it could be substituted for other herbs, too,” she adds.
Ribbon wands
A classic – and eco-friendly favorite – is a ribbon wand, Williams notes. “They are a stress-free, lively, colorful option that is perfect for cheering on the newlyweds as they exit the ceremony or reception,” she explains. “We have used them for elopements with a guest count of 20 to larger weddings of 300-plus. Unlike sparklers or confetti, they don’t require perfect timing, nor do they come with individual wrappers that could be tossed on the ground by guests.”
Birdseed
A tried-and-true, animal-friendly alternative to throwing rice, the birdseed toss remains popular for a fun send-off that also is safe for wildlife, Littlepage notes.
Glow sticks
Another exciting, eco-conscious exit uses glow-in-the-dark goodies, from glow sticks to light sabers for a “Star Wars”-themed May 4 wedding, Littlepage says: “May the ‘fourth’ be with you!”
Cosmopolitan Events, 8132 Big Bend Blvd., St. Louis, 314-249-9107, cosmoevents.com
Hillary J Events, St. Louis, 636-675-0523, hillaryjevents.com