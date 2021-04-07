Elevate a Wedding of Any Size With One-of-a-Kind Rentals From Styled + Staged STL

If there’s one thing that can be learned from last year’s lockdown, it’s that it’s not the size of your guest list that counts – it’s the details that make the difference in delivering a celebration to remember. Jody Cox, owner and principal designer of floral and event-designing company An Affair To Remember, knows this well, having recently created a new business, Styled + Staged STL, to satisfy clients’ rental needs.
“It was time that St. Louis had the opportunity to bring unique pieces into their home for a special occasion or at their wedding,” Cox says. “I love hosting parties and enjoy being thoughtful about every detail, down to the place settings and what candles and flowers I’ll incorporate. When you own a décor company, you and your guests get spoiled.”
Now she’s sharing that wealth of knowledge and range of items to ensure you can spoil guests at all your wedding-related events, from the engagement party to the big day to your first housewarming.
“With a big-picture approach since 2009, Styled + Staged STL’s parent company has been honored to help thousands of clients achieve their dream wedding through comprehensive and thoughtful design,” Cox shares. “We discovered our clients were ready and hungry for something new! We couldn’t be more excited to roll out our collection to St. Louis and the surrounding areas and to continue to turn any event into a memorable one.”
Styled + Staged STL offers higher-end items, valued for their singular styles. The curated collection of classic pieces ranges from vintage to contemporary designs, ideal for building a lounge area at your next event.
“Who wouldn’t want to sit back, have a cocktail and catch up with old friends?” Cox asks. “Maybe while enjoying a cigar in a leather wingback [chair], with an ottoman to rest your feet on after dancing all night.”
As she paints an image, it’s almost impossible not to envision your guests kicking back in comfort and savoring the joy of the occasion. Spaced-out, small occasions may be the mode du jour, but with Styled + Staged STL, minimonies prove that they have real staying power.
“We want our pieces to turn an ordinary tablescape into something that provides as much impact as your centerpiece and ultimately elevates your overall design,” Cox adds. “We’re a rental company with design roots – and that makes all the difference.”
Styled + Staged STL, 4810 Fairview Ave., St. Louis, 314-899-9321, styledandstagedstl.com