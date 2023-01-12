 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Engaged? You won’t want to miss the St. Louis Best Bridal 2023 Wedding Expo

So, you have a wedding to plan, high prices and low inventory worries to consider and an endless list of vendors to narrow down before you can pull off your perfect wedding day? Good news! St. Louis Best Bridal has you covered, friend.

From introducing you to the St. Louis metro area’s top vendors to real wedding inspiration to the ultimate St. Louis engagement starter guide, Best Bridal prides itself on being your premier source for wedding planning in the Lou. And now, we are putting all of that information and inspiration into action in one fabulous setting, presented by AAA Travel and supported by Chambord Liqueur, Korbel California Champagne, Woodford Reserve and Closets by Design.

The 2023 St. Louis Best Bridal Wedding Expo brings together area vendors and gives newly engaged couples the chance to meet and chat about their wedding-day vision in a festive and efficient way. Mark your calendars:

ST. LOUIS BEST BRIDAL WEDDING EXPO

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Reverie at The District, 17089 N. Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield

Tickets, starting at $10, are available to purchase here or stltoday.com/ourevents.

The Expo promises a bevy of resources for brides and grooms, from finding your party soundtrack with help from local DJs to sampling sweets and sips from your dream caterers. Bring along your bridal crew for a fabulous Sunday fun-day in late January, and check off some of those to-dos before saying, “I do.”

Currently, the Expo’s vendor lineup includes: AAA Travel | Bella Bridesmaids | Chambord Liqueur | Chiro One Wellness Centers | Championship Catering | Closets by Design | Innsbrook | Kenrick’s Meats & Catering | Korbel California Champagne | Mahler Ballroom | Mary Kay Cosmetics | Mia Grace Bridal | Miha Photo| Nothing Bundt Cakes | Patty Long Catering | Savvi Formalwear | Show + Sell STL - Compass Realty Group | Tailored Gents | TKO DJs | The Ultimate Bride | Woodford Reserve and many more!

Visit tixtoparty.com to see the most up-to-date list of vendors, book your tickets and ensure you have fun while planning your big day!

So settle in with a glass of bubbly, and get ready to toast your wedding-planning success!

