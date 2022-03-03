 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Expert Tips on How to Have Your Wedding Cake – and Eat It on Your Anniversary, Too

Pretty three-tier wedding cake decorated for a wedding event.
Getty Images/Joaquin Corbalan

Saving the top layer of your wedding cake to eat on your first anniversary can be a delicious way to celebrate your first year of marriage.

Symbolizing prosperity and good luck, the tradition goes back to the 19th century, when couples would save slices to bring out on their first child’s christening, which, back then, tended to occur fairly soon after a wedding. Now, however, if a couple wants to follow that tradition, their first anniversary is the more common moment to serve a slice.

Most couples who are deciding on flavors, layers and frostings during their pre-event cake-tasting aren’t necessarily making their selections based on how the cake will hold up a year from the day they say, “I do.” However, if the marital memento isn’t properly preserved, you might end up with a freezer-burnt sponge that can feel very unlucky.

Lia Holter, owner of Made. by Lia, says there are some best practices if you are committed to following this tradition. First, communicate with your caterers to make sure the layer you are saving is not accidentally cut into or tossed out. Next, as soon as you or a helpful family member can do so, encase the cake in food wrap a few times before placing it in an airtight container and storing it in your freezer.

In terms of selection, flavor matters. “Chocolate, though not traditionally a wedding cake flavor, is dense enough to hold the moisture for a long time,” Holter explains. “And then, I can’t speak for all bakeries, but we make our own fruit jams, so if yours has a jam layer, that can act as a great way to retain moisture in your cake.”

Don’t feel the need to save the entire cake? Holter says you can also wrap individual slices and seal them in an airtight container before throwing them in the freezer to achieve the sentiment without the storage-space issue.

Want to avoid all of the hassle but still want a sweet treat to toast your first year? You have options.

“I’ve found a lot fewer people are saving their actual cake these days,” says Holter, who estimates that only 25 percent of her clients are strictly adhering to the tradition.

Instead, Holter notes, many are working with her for side-order cakes that mimic their original, which they can simply pick up a year from their reception.

Any way you slice it, be sure to take the time and effort to celebrate a year of wedded bliss!

