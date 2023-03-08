Tie the knot in farmhouse-chic style with this guide to metro-area venues highlighted by historic barns, acres of natural beauty and adorable baby goats!
The Artisan
Complete with a classic 1900s red barn and a modern white wedding venue, The Artisan at Baetje Farms in Bloomsdale, Missouri offers an ideal setting for both indoor and outdoor nuptials.
At this award-winning creamery, see baby goats roaming the picturesque property, as well as stunning countryside scenes and wide-open spaces for up to 500 guests.
Make a relaxing wedding weekend getaway of it with a cozy stay in this charming farm’s five tiny – yet luxe – home rentals.
8932 Jackson School Road, Bloomsdale, 573-483-9021, baetjefarms.com/the-artisan-venue
Knotting Hills
Host the ultimate rustic-chic affair at picture-perfect Knotting Hills.
The Main Venue, seating up to 300 guests, offers a bar, dance floor and five large side doors opening to the gorgeous grounds, as well as The Bridal Suite and The Groom’s Quarters.
Another scenic backdrop for your celebration lies in The Garden, which showcases 1,200 plants, sparkling fountains, an indoor bar, a musician’s gazebo and a glass conservatory.
Additionally, find lavish on-site accommodations such as The Farmhouse, with three bedrooms, or a larger Main House that features five bedrooms and an indoor pool. Set to open this spring is The Honeymoon Suite, where you can enjoy a romantic stay highlighted by a king bed, kitchenette and spacious Jacuzzi tub.
1756 Moloney Drive, Pevely, 314-337-3133, knottinghills.com
Rose Oak Acres
A dreamy wedding amid Missouri’s wine country awaits at Rose Oak Acres.
Boasting panoramic views of farmlands to sunsets, this serene St. James cattle farm offers a covered outdoor ceremony space, a historic log cabin renovated into a bridal suite and a lovely four-story barn, which hosts up to 150 guests and has been restored with tongue-and-groove wood flooring and an upper-level balcony.
22380 State Route P, St. James, 573-202-4678, roseoakacres.com
The Crossbuck Barn
Say “I do” in the charming Midwest countryside at The Crossbuck Barn.
Located 90 minutes from St. Louis in Steelville, Missouri, this rustic, romantic venue offers indoor and outdoor event spaces for up to 300 guests.
Exchange vows among the peaceful rolling hillsides before a reception in the two-story barn, featuring beam-lined vaulted ceilings, elegant chandeliers, interior and exterior balconies, and a breathtaking arched window.
Pre-wedding prep suites also are available for bridal parties on this beautiful barn’s second level.
1647 Highway T, Steelville, 573-677-5189, crossbuckbarn.com