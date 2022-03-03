Fancy That Cake Crafts Creative, Custom Wedding Cakes in Ste. Genevieve

Katie Goodpasture accepts nothing short of frosted perfection at her custom “cakery,” Fancy That Cake.
So it’s no surprise the Missouri cake artist specializing in over-the-top confections perfects every last detail of just about any sweet request for a couple’s big day – even if that means sculpting a huge 3D groom’s cake of Batman playing an electric guitar, a giant haunted “Scooby-Doo” scene or an entire wedding cake matching the beading on the bride’s dress.
“I always tell people that I can do almost anything!” Goodpasture says, noting her goal is to ensure each client is “blown away” by both the look and the taste of the cake. “It’s such a neat feeling to make a cake for someone’s wedding celebration … the beginning of their life together, and I’m making the cake! I’ve made simple cakes, classic cakes, unique cakes and over-the-top cakes, [and] I always strive for perfection.”
Goodpasture recalls making her first cake after coming up empty-handed in a hunt for a My Little Pony-themed treat – and knowing she could do it herself. After creating cakes for family and friends, the self-taught baker – with a little help from YouTube – took the advice of a friend and launched a Facebook page for Fancy That Cake. Orders came in throughout the next few years, and Goodpasture was able to quit her full-time job by 2014 to focus solely on her custom cake-making for all of life’s special celebrations, including weddings.
Although Goodpasture loves baking, frosting and stacking cakes, she says her true passion lies in the artistic decorating of the dessert, as she strives to make “custom-designed works of art that are as unique and beautiful as the people who have asked me to create them. Adding all the details and matching the real-life cake to the picture or the sketch is where all the joy comes from for me … because the couple and their families are always so blown away when the cake looks just like the picture.”
For big-day confections, Goodpasture starts by getting to know the couple and their celebration details, from the wedding colors and florals to the reception location, number of guests and one of her biggest inspirations: the bridal gown. “I love it when they show me pictures because it gives me a really good idea of their taste and style,” she says. “I make a sketch, send it for approval and make changes until the couple loves it. And then their cake will look like that picture – it has to, or I’m not happy.”
Fancy That Cake, 573-200-6428, fancythatcake.com