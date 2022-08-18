Flourish Events gives advice on how to make guest gifts feel heartfelt

Wedding favors make a fun way for couples to spoil guests with a gift, while creating a tangible takeaway from your big day. But before you begin finessing those favors, here’s what Allison McDonald, owner and lead planner of Flourish Events, says couples need to know.
“The best ones I’ve seen are people who have found something that’s very personal to them or meaningful to them in some way,” says McDonald. “When it’s something that really communicates something to the guests about the couple and what’s special about them.”
Something she commonly sees is in the form of favorite foods – wine and beer samples, his and her chocolate truffles and other treats.
“The sky’s the limit,” says McDonald. “I’ve had people do a personalized spice blend that kind of brought in different ethnic backgrounds and blended that together. Those were homemade, which is always fun and personal. Homemade bakery goods, I’ve seen that a lot of times – so baklava, a favorite Italian cookie recipe, and have those packaged up together. I mean, [I’ve seen] everything under the sun, but those are the ones that stand out.”
If you’re hoping to bypass DIY favors, though, McDonald highly recommends using goodies from Kakao Chocolate, Penzey’s Spices, Colleen’s Cookies, Bakery Blooms by Amie and more.
And ensuring favors stand out at the ceremony itself is also an important piece to making favors a sincere success.
“They are appreciated more, and guests take it home more if they are at each place setting,” says McDonald. “Plus, it’s really pretty as part of the place setting.”
However, for those who are on the fence about favors, McDonald does say they aren’t a must by any means.
“I always tell people favors are not something people expect,” says McDonald. “It’s not a requirement. So if your budget is getting a little tight, then that’s something we can cut.”
And although favors are certainly still popular, McDonald says she has seen a slight shift within the wedding scene.
“I think budget and priorities are just kind of going elsewhere,” says McDonald. “I’ll have people just want to put that money toward a late-night snack, a signature cocktail or dessert bar with little personalized bags so that people can take home a little dessert on their way. I’ve seen that become a little more popular, but it’s about 50/50 at this point.”
Ultimately, though, she says the key to fantastic favors is having something that represents the couple.
“The name of the game is personalization and finding things that are unique to each couple,” says McDonald. “And that’s a huge priority for people right now, so I think it’s a great trend.”
Flourish Events, St. Louis, 314-803-8134, flourishstl.com