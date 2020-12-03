Get an Inside Look at St. Louis’ New Intimate Event Space in South City

There’s no place like home, and South City’s newest event space, a.casa, is hoping to be St. Louis’ new home for intimate gatherings.
“We are presenting this idea of celebrating with an intimate group so that you can actually go and have a conversation with everyone,” says Melody Lowry, director of a.casa. “Celebrate with an intimate group, so you can go all out on a really great foodie experience for your dinner. Celebrate with an intimate group because you can do cool mini dance floors and those over-the-top florals you’ve always wanted because you are not spending money on 250 to 300 people; you are spending your budget based on 50 to 80, and then you can really make that experience one that they will never forget.”
Lowry describes a.casa as having a European, Mediterranean vibe.
“It feels like home,” Lowry says. “It’s not one big open space. It’s actually compartmentalized like a Lafayette Square home. You walk in, and there’s a designated living room. You walk in, and there is a designated dining room. The veranda opens up to our courtyard with an 18-foot glass garage door. So the spaces are all very separate, and there is something unique in the look and feel of each space, but what is really interesting is that they all work together really well.”
According to Lowry, a.casa opened in January 2020, but, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, temporarily closed and reopened in June while continuing to abide by city COVID-19 regulations. Currently, events range from 12 to 50 people in attendance, whereas once full capacity is allowed again, it will be approximately 80 for weddings and 140 for cocktail parties.
“We designed this space with intimate weddings in mind,” Lowry says. “Everyone else right now, especially in this day and age, they’ve adapted to make their spaces work for intimate groups, whereas our space was already laid out for intimate groups. We can break it up, so if you have 15 people, it feels like home, it doesn’t feel too big – it works. If you have 75 people, it feels like home, it doesn’t feel too small – it works.”
A.casa and its sister company, a.companie, which specializes in event planning and venue management, are the first of Garcia Properties’ hospitality brands to open.
“They are such an incredible family and just want to invest in people and small business,” Lowry says. “Paige [Jacoby, a.casa event coordinator] and I have just been so blessed to join forces with them this year despite all the hardships and obstacles that we faced, and we are superexcited to introduce this space to St. Louis and to just give people a place to gather with their family and friends.”
a.casa, 3723 S. Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, 314-353-3986, acasastl.com
