Get the Most Out of Your Wedding Portraits – Without Losing Time With Loved Ones

Significant time and money go into creating the picture-perfect wedding day look – but couples don’t want to keep guests waiting on a full photo shoot between their ceremony and reception. Here, St. Louis-based destination wedding photographer Tammi Camp, of Tammi Camp Photography, and Jeremy Keltner, owner of and photographer at Your Story Photo & Cinema in St. Louis, weigh in on the best strategies for capturing the most beautiful wedding portraits – without sacrificing a single memorable moment with loved ones on the big day.
Plan ahead.
It’s all about having a game plan ahead of time, Camp says. All photos, from the couple’s first look to the family portraits, should be completed before the ceremony, she advises: “It helps the day flow by, and couples aren’t feeling like their wedding is a job and being pulled away every five minutes for something or making guests wait. It’s a win-win!”
Consider a pre- or post-wedding photo session.
To save more time on the special day, Camp recommends shooting a pre-wedding bridal session for more photos of the bride, as well as a solo groom session. “These sessions last 45 to 90 minutes and usually take place in-studio three to six weeks prior to the wedding,” she notes.
Another great option is a post-wedding session after the honeymoon, Camp says: “This way, time isn’t an issue, and you can go to multiple locations without sacrificing time with guests! Normally, these take place two to six weeks after the wedding.”
Be sure to book these additional photo shoot dates as soon as possible, Camp notes, “so couples can plan accordingly on their calendar and with other necessary vendors like hair and makeup for the extra sessions being added on.”
Prepare a timeline.
In the months leading up to the wedding, Keltner says preparing a well-organized timeline – and managing that timeline – helps not only ensure that couples are getting the most out of their photographer but also that their big day is well-balanced. “We give our couples a planning document that helps them organize the most important parts of their [wedding], which really helps them structure the day, … get great photos and have plenty of time with their friends and family,” Keltner explains.
Additionally, Keltner notes it’s crucial to apply that organizational timeline between the ceremony and reception to ensure that guests aren’t waiting any longer than necessary on photos being taken. This is particularly important when it comes to family photos, Keltner continues: “Keeping that part of the day moving smoothly is superimportant, as most churches only allot a certain amount of time to capture those – plus, no one wants to have those photos drawn out longer than necessary.”
Extend the cocktail hour.
To ensure guests are entertained while they wait on photos between segments of your special day, Camp says that “couples can plan an extended cocktail hour and have a band, photo booth or something fun.”
The local photographers agree organization is the key to balancing wedding portraits with family time on the big day. “[It] helps get [couples] wrapped up with photos,” Keltner notes, “so they can really enjoy time with their friends and family.”
Tammi Camp Photography, tammicamp.com
Your Story Photo & Cinema, 314-603-7814, weddings.ysstudios.com