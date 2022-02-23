Have Your Heart Set on a Backyard Wedding at Your St. Louis Home? Here’s What You Need to Know

There’s something extra sentimental about a backyard wedding. However, before you begin planning that backyard bash, here’s what you need to know.
“Backyard weddings are so special because they are in such a familiar place,” says Marisa Douty of Cultivated Events Co. “Many times, they are in a childhood home where memories are everywhere. You can get married under the tree where you grew up having picnics or beside the pool where you spent your summers learning to swim. Your home is a safe space where you know you always come back to open arms and happy feelings. So naturally, it’s a special and beautiful place to start your love story.”
However, according to Molly Reiher, also of Cultivated Events Co., hosting a wedding at a location that’s not traditionally used as a wedding venue isn’t necessarily easy.
“One of the biggest misconceptions that occurs when couples start considering a backyard wedding is that it is going to be much less expensive than a traditional ceremony and reception off-site,” Reiher says. “This usually turns out to be quite the opposite. When you get married at a venue, the infrastructure is already there. There are kitchens, lighting, power, water, air conditioning, bathrooms, etc. Yes, you probably have all of these things in your home, but most of the time, they do not have the capacity to be able to serve 100 to 200 people.”
For example, must-haves like bathrooms and seating have to be considered.
“Bathrooms are a big one because you don’t really want to have people all around your house,” Douty says. “So having facilities they can use will really minimize any traffic in the house.”
That’s why Reiher encourages clients to look critically at their homes.
“Consider it in the same way you would any other wedding venue,” Reiher advises. “Consider the flow of your event. Where will the ceremony take place? Where will we have cocktail hour? Is there space, power, water and electricity for a catering company to build a kitchen in the garage? Questions like these are extremely crucial in considering if your home is a good candidate for a backyard wedding.”
Despite these considerations, Douty’s most important words of advice for backyard wedding planning are “Don’t stress.”
“Most people you invite have already been to your home,” Douty says. “They are just there to celebrate your love. Don’t feel like everything has to be perfect – just leave it up to the professionals, and enjoy your day.”
Cultivated Events Co., cultivatedevents.co