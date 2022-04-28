How a St. Louis Area Photographer is Planning Her Dream Wedding

What happens when the desert-loving darling behind Desert Luna Photography gets engaged? Well, she plans an intimate ceremony in none other than the desert, of course.
“We’re getting married in October at Saguaro National Park in Tucson, Arizona,” says Maggie Irelan, owner of St. Louis-based Desert Luna Photography. “Obviously, I love the desert. And I’ve always wanted to have a pretty small, intimate wedding in Arizona. Luckily, [my fiancé, Ryan Holmes] actually lived in Arizona, so he was down for it, too. I think that’s where our first spark began, was us talking about the desert. So when I told him I wanted to have a wedding in Arizona, he was like, ‘Oh, my God, that’s my dream, too.’”
Irelan says the ceremony itself will be boho-inspired.
“Just very earthy tones,” Irelan describes. “It’s going to be in a big field of cacti – the really tall ones. Terra-cotta everything, for sure.”
The aspect that Irelan believes is most special about her ceremony is that her grandpa – the same grandpa who gifted her the Kodak point-and-shoot camera at just 10 years old that ultimately paved the way for her future passion – will be officiating.
“My grandpa, he’s done a lot in his lifetime as far as career things go,” Irelan says. “I think the one thing he hasn’t done is being an officiant in the state of Arizona. So I’m really excited about that.”
Because the ceremony itself will specifically be for only 13 people, the couple has decided to schedule a reception at The Artisan in Bloomsdale (roughly an hour’s drive south of the metro area) in January.
“I think you should just focus on having the absolute best day with your significant other because you’re never going to get that back,” Irelan says. “I think a lot of the time, brides think that it has to be this big show, a big party for everyone. But in reality, it’s about you two. You should spend that day with them.
“A lot of the time after taking wedding pictures, we get to the end of the reception, and the brides are like, ‘I didn’t even get to dance with my husband.’ And I’m like, ‘Honestly, you’d be surprised how often that happens because you’re so worried about making sure everyone else has a good time, and you forget to have a good time yourself.’ So I would say to other brides, ‘Just enjoy the whole day, and don’t stress.’”
St. Louis Best Bridal is the metro area's premier source for wedding planning inspiration. Sign up for eNewsletters to gain access to local resources, trendy ideas, planning tools and more, sent directly to your inbox.
Celebrating its 20th anniversary, this south St. Louis institution marks the occasion with a massive renovation that modernizes its event space for luxe engagement celebrations, weddings and other special occasions.