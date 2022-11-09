How to change your last name in Missouri or Illinois

Weddings are full of fun things to plan, from the food to the florals to the festivities. If changing your name is on the list, there’s plenty you need to know before you and/or your partner make such a change legal. Whether you’re hyphenating your surname, taking your partner’s or coming up with a whole new one together, this step-by-step guide should help you.

Step 1: Get your marriage license.

For the marriage itself to be legal, you need to have a marriage license – whether or not you’re changing your surname. To obtain this license in Missouri, contact the recorder of deeds in your county to set up a meeting time at their office. In Illinois, visit your county clerk’s office (look this up in the county in which you’re getting married). Be sure to ask what documents both you and your betrothed will need to prove your identity, but plan on bringing a state-issued ID, your passport and Social Security card. The price to obtain this license varies from county to county, but you can expect to pay roughly $50 in Missouri and $65 in Illinois. After the authority involved issues the license, you’ll have 30 days to perform the marriage ceremony in Missouri and 60 in Illinois.

Step 2: Get your marriage certificate.

The person performing your ceremony must have the marriage license with them during the ceremony, and then must sign it and have it certified within 15 days of the ceremony by returning it to the recorder of deeds. After it’s certified, ask about having certified copies made. (You also can request this by mail in some counties.) It’ll come in handy for the name change.

Filing a Petition of Name Change is more complicated, involving publication of your name change and additional fees, but it’s necessary if you’re changing your first name. Otherwise, your marriage certificate should be enough to suffice as your proof of a legal name change, because your former names and changed names are on it. Photocopies of the marriage certificate won’t suffice; you must have certified copies of the original marriage certificate.

Step 3: Change your name with the Social Security Administration.

Your next stop for a name change should be the Social Security Administration. Fill out Form SS-5 with your old and new information, then mail the form or deliver it in person to your local security office with your proof of identity, proof of U.S. citizenship if applicable (your birth certificate or U.S. passport) and proof of legal name change (your marriage certificate). The SSA should send you a new card with the same number under your new name within 10 days, and it also should file your name change with the IRS, as well (yay!).

Step 4: Change your name on your driver’s license and registration.

To change your name on your driver’s license, take your marriage certificate and current driver’s license to your local DMV in Missouri or a secretary of state facility in Illinois. You’ll have to pay a fee (usually around $20), have a new photo taken and sign your new driver’s license. If your current license is within six months of expiring, you can renew your license during this process, as well. You’ll also need to change your name on your vehicle’s registration by applying for a new title. Take your completed form with your marriage certificate to your local Department of Motor Vehicles or secretary of state. Also, you may have to take additional documentation to the DMV (proof of residency, for instance, or date of birth).

Step 5: Update your passport.

If you’ve had a valid passport for more than a year and it was issued after you turned 16, fill out Form DS-82. If you have a passport issued within the last year, use Form DS-5504. You can access both at this link. You can submit either form by mail – just don’t forget to include your marriage certificate, the appropriate fee and two passport photos (you can have these taken at Walgreens stores, select FedEx locations or through an appointment at your local post office).

Step 6: Update your voter registration.

Visit your secretary of state website to update your name by registering to vote in Missouri or Illinois. From there, you’ll be directed to a form to select “Name Change” as the reason for your new voter registration.

Step 7: Inform your employer.

Let your employer know about your name change so your work records, benefits, paychecks and invoices will reflect your current legal name. It almost goes without saying that contacting your human resources department makes a good way to expedite this.

Step 8: Inform your bank.

To update your name at your bank or credit union and get new debit or similar cards, visit in person and take your new driver’s license reflecting your name change.

Step 9: Finally, notify secondary institutions of your name change.

Now that you’ve changed your name legally through primary institutions, let everyone else know at your discretion. You can usually call or email to notify the following people and institutions of the change:

Landlord or mortgage company

Credit card companies

Doctor’s office

Memberships (gym, clubs)

Accountants

Lawyers

Clients and colleagues

Professional organizations (trade unions)