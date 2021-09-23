How to Create a Video-Friendly Wedding

Modern wedding videos are becoming as elaborate as motion pictures. To make the most of this special splurge, local videographer Aaron Markham, owner of The Film Perspective, is sharing his expert advice for couples who want a wedding video that shines.
First and foremost, Markham says it’s important to choose the style of video you prefer – organic or staged. “Some videographers are more fly-on-the-wall, out-of-the-spotlight, and capture moments that happen organically,” he explains. “Others are more assertive and say, ‘Spin,’ or ‘Give her a kiss,’ and direct them and film [in a staged] way.”
Next, for movie-level magic, consider the videographer’s offerings, Markham notes. For example, The Film Perspective’s full-length film package includes highlights of the prep, the full ceremony shot with four to five cameras and highlights of the bridal photo shoot and cocktail hour, as well as the reception’s main events, such as the speeches, first dance, cake-cutting and bouquet and garter toss.
“We have them choose two songs – one for prep and ceremony that is cute and romantic, and one for the reception that is more fun and party[-like],” Markham says.
But before any action is filmed, Markham says a main consideration for a movie-level wedding video is audio. “One of the big things people don’t think about is audio – without audio, it’s really just a music video with pictures,” he notes. “So being willing to be microphoned up during the first look, ceremony or reading of the vows out loud really makes a big difference.”
Another major factor for making a quality video is lighting, Markham says. “It helps to create a mood,” he notes. “For example, on the dance floor, if you look at the couple, they look the same as everything around them, so we use lighting to make them pop.”
For the bridal party prep, Markham advises that the film crew should come in after makeup. “No woman wants to be on camera without makeup, so we recommend getting the makeup done first and hair second, just faking a couple shots of the makeup, then we can show the process of the hair getting done when they don’t mind being on camera,” he explains.
When it comes to recording décor elements, Markham recommends zooming in on personalized items, such as “the cake topper, if it has a little miniature version of [the couple], ‘Mr. and Mrs.’ or their last name, or photos of them with their dog – anything with more sentimental value. And if they have children, seeing those moments with them together.”
Above all, those sentimental moments make the video, Markham notes. “Those little moments that happen so quickly they can be easily forgotten or missed are the important things to capture, so when they look back on the video 30 years down the road, there are things they may not have seen or may not have been able process in the moment.”
The Film Perspective, 10629 E. Grantview Drive, St. Louis, 314-202-9791, thefilmperspective.com