People often say to not sweat the small stuff on your wedding day. But what do you do when what you’re worried about is, well, sweat itself?
According to Denise Apprill, a board-certified dermatology nurse-practitioner at Mid-County Dermatology who has more than 30 years of nursing experience, there are several options for brides who are worried about excessive sweating during their summer ceremony.
“Over-the-counter deodorants, clinical strength deodorants like Certain-Dri and prescription strength deodorants [like] Drysol can provide some relief,” Apprill says. “There are also oral prescription medications like glycopyrrolate (Robinul) and prescription wipes [like] Qbrexza that can reduce sweating and keep you dry.”
Beyond antiperspirants and prescriptions, Apprill says Botox injections are an opulent option, as well.
“For those looking to minimize sweating on their big day, Botox injections under the arms are the most effective treatment option,” she says. “While some insurance plans may cover the cost of Botox, it is typically an out-of-pocket expense that ranges from $800 to $1,200.”
What’s important to note, though, is that Botox may take up to two weeks to take full effect, so brides-to-be should schedule their injections accordingly. However, according to Apprill, the effects last anywhere from six to nine months.
Beyond true treatments, Apprill recommends that brides be mindful of the materials used in their wedding dresses.
“Brides who are worried about sweat during their summer ceremony can help stay cool and comfortable by choosing lightweight and breathable wedding dress fabric materials like cotton, chiffon and tulle,” Apprill says.
And, lastly, she encourages incorporating cooling components into the ceremony, reception and beyond.
“This can include sipping ice water or iced tea, refrigerating cosmetics so they have a cooling sensation when applied, carrying a battery-operated handheld fan and seeking air-conditioned and shaded areas when possible,” Apprill says. “Brides can also try to schedule outdoor photos during cooler times of day to help reduce sweat.”
Ultimately, though, she reminds brides to simply not sweat it.
“Above all, it is crucial for brides to remember that sweating is normal,” she says. “Don’t let sweat detract from your special day.”
Mid-County Dermatology at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, 3009 N. Ballas Road, Building B, Suite 100, St. Louis, 314-994-0200, midcountyderm.com
St. Louis Best Bridal is the metro area's premier source for wedding planning inspiration. Sign up for eNewsletters to gain access to local resources, trendy ideas, planning tools and more, sent directly to your inbox.