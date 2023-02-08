Like many plants, flowers flourish best in different seasons. Dahlias, for example, bloom from mid-summer to autumn while other flowers such as hyacinths thrive in warmer weather during early spring. According to Wildflowers owner and florist Sara Ward, sourcing your wedding blooms based on the season can give you healthier, more sustainable flowers.
“When you’re growing a flower in its season, it’s happy,” Ward says. “When a flower’s happy, it shines, as opposed to trying to force it to grow out of season.”
Wildflowers, which opened in 1992 at 2754 Lafayette Ave. in St. Louis, has embraced sustainable practices since Ward took ownership of the studio back in 2016. For the past seven years, Wildflowers has worked towards sourcing as many flowers as possible from local growers such as Blooming Acres, an Amish community in Clark, Missouri.
“Being 100% local is difficult in the wedding industry, but it’s possible when the bridge and groom are flexible,” Ward says. “Most people are looking for a particular look or style that isn’t always available locally. To stay 100% local, you have to be flexible with your flower selection.”
To help keep Wildflowers sustainable, Ward started growing flowers for the studio in her backyard.
“I have a huge ninebark bush that we cut from to get beautiful burgundy foliage,” Ward adds. “We use the greenery for a lot of our fall weddings. Last spring I grew tulips for some of our arrangements and weddings.”
With a name like Wildflowers, you’d be right to assume the studio’s floral arrangements are styled with nature in mind. “We have, for a long time, called ourselves garden style, which is not super loose, but not super tight – more round with movement or a more gathered look,” Ward explains. “We are moving towards a modern botanical, which is still that garden style but a little bit more modern. More floral focus, rather than a lot of greenery, would be more our style.”
Each season, Ward puts together a list of 10 to 15 flowers that are currently in season to help wedding planners put together a floral plan, which she says can help their budget. “One of the biggest benefits would be, obviously, economically, they're more affordable because they’re in season and not being grown in a greenhouse,” Ward says. “They can be grown outside or in larger spaces. They don't have to be [shipped in]; they can be grown locally.”
In favor of sustainability, Wildflowers also composts its flowers and recycles or reuses the cardboard and plastic packaging that its flowers are shipped or delivered in. If flowers are still in good condition after an event, Ward donates them to a nonprofit called Evelyn’s House. “It’s a hospice [center], and a volunteer there takes the leftover flowers and makes new arrangements out of them and puts them into patients’ rooms,” she says.
To learn more about seasonal and sustainable florals, visit wildflowersstl.com.
Wildflowers, 2754 Lafayette Ave., St. Louis, 314-772-9900, wildflowersstl.com