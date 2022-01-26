How to Include Statement Sweets in Your Wedding Reception for Any Budget

There’s no doubt that sweets should be part of every celebration, and confections can be created at an assortment of costs. So whether you’re hoping your guests will devour some doughnuts, cherish charming cupcakes or be wowed by a wondrous wedding cake, there’s something sweet for everyone thanks to these St. Louis-based shops.
Doughnut Break the Bank
Stacy’s Confectionery Stations not only are stunning but also can be achieved on the cheap. Simply rent one of Stacy Ancel’s two tabletop donut walls – either the clear acrylic or the white wooden design – for $150, and add your favorite pastries. If your budget can stretch a little further, Ancel also has upgraded signage options (think a gold “donut mind if I do” sign for an additional $10 or an electric neon sign that says the same for $50) and the option to pick up, deliver and arrange the station for an additional $75.
Want a dessert that can also double as décor? Then Bakery Blooms by Amie is for you! The business creates beautiful cupcake bouquets featuring roses, peonies and tulips (to name a few) that can be customized to your color palette. Available in a four-count for $25, seven-count for $40, nine-count for $50 and so on, these cupcake bouquets no doubt make a ravishing addition to reception tables. Baked from scratch, the cupcakes come in vanilla, chocolate and red velvet, with a colored vanilla buttercream frosting.
The Ultimate Splurge
A quick scroll through The Sweet Divine’s social media pages shows the boutique bakery/coffee bar’s skill with sweets, regardless of whether you’re admiring its simple sugar cookies, marvelous macarons or wow-worthy wedding cakes. Having won The Food Network’s Cupcake Wars, though, Jenna and Jason Siebert almost inevitably offer something special. Available in any flavor and filling combination and then iced with buttercream or homemade fondant, The Sweet Divine’s cakes start at $4 a serving (so, 100 guests equates to an estimate of $400) and go up based on their stunning décor and design work.
