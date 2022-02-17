 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to Incorporate Your Own Kids Throughout Your Wedding Day

two babies wedding - boy and girl dressed as bride and groom
Getty Images

Whether you welcomed a baby into the world before your wedding or are blending two fabulous families, there’s no question that your kids should be incorporated into your big day. But how do you do this in the most meaningful way?

“If you’re marrying someone who already has a child, you’re not just committing to that person – you’re committing to that family,” says Lauren Zigman, owner and creative director of LZ Event Co. “Including them in your big day gives the kids the idea that they, too, are being chosen and loved and committed to by that person.”

Zigman says younger children are often incorporated into the ceremony as flower girls or ring bearers.

“I think one of the best ways, and most common, is we see them as flower girls or ring bearers,” Zigman says. “I think another great way (and this could be for older kids, too) is to do a first dance with your kids. It’s very cute to see the parents do something with the little one just before they have to leave for the evening.”

For older kids, Zigman recommends allowing the children to actually stand alongside the traditional wedding party.

“People do junior, but I think it’s important that you make them an actual bridesmaid or groomsman,” Zigman says. “Give them that full title if you want them in your bridal party.”

Regardless of the age, Zigman encourages incorporating your kids into your wedding vows.

“It shows that you’re committing not only to the other person but to their child, as well,” Zigman explains. “I think that’s so special.”

If you want to incorporate your kids on an even larger scale, Zigman recommends incorporating their favorite foods into the wedding menu.

“I think it is a really unique homage to them,” Zigman says. “Either an elevated hors d’oeuvre, a late-night snack or even a mocktail and cocktail.”

No matter the role you choose, Zigman encourages parents to have patience.

“If there’s any experience I’ve had with kids in general, it’s that they always act like angels leading up to [the event, and then] they get the biggest stage fright when it comes to the event itself,” Zigman says. “So have patience with the kid because they could either be super excited or get really nervous and overwhelmed with emotions. Take everything as it is, and just know that either way, the kid will be excited after the fact – they might just have stage fright.”

LZ Event Co., 314-971-8519, lz-eventco.com

6 Wedding Cake Trends for 2022-23

Suzy Beck, manager of The Sweet Divine boutique bakery and coffee bar in St. Louis, dishes on what’s trending in today’s ultra-personalized wedding cakes.

20 Songs for Your Modern Wedding Dinner

Play these catchy tunes to create a modern, fun vibe at your wedding reception. Follow St. Louis Best Bridal on Spotify for more wedding playlists for all occasions.

