No matter when, where or how you’re getting married, a signature cocktail always adds a little spark of personality to your drink menu. In this guide, we’ll share some of our favorite tips and tricks for building your own batch cocktail recipe, including brainstorming methods, drink inspiration, ways to include a personal tie-in and how to calculate how much you need to make for your wedding guest count.

Stroll down memory lane

There’s nothing cuter than a cocktail with a backstory. Think back on your relationship – are there any drinks that stick out? Maybe you both ordered Margaritas on your first date or discovered a drink neither of you had tried before but ended up loving. If there’s a drink that you both connected over at an important point in your relationship, consider making it your signature drink.

Stick to what you know

If no drink comes to mind with sentimental value, don’t try too hard: Instead, circle back to you and your partner’s favorite libations. Don’t feel like you need to compromise on a single drink; many couples opt for two signature drinks on the menu (a personal favorite from each partner) and sometimes even include a third drink entitled “Ours,” presumably a drink both partners enjoy.

Keep it simple

Trust us, simplicity is key! The batch cocktail should come together either the day of or the day before the wedding, so you don’t want to make things too complicated during an already stressful time. One way to do this is by creating a bare-bones ingredient list, meaning you should choose a relatively straightforward cocktail. Think a vodka cranberry, a Dark ‘n’ Stormy or gin and juice – two-ingredient cocktails that turn out delicious. To add more pizazz to a simple drink, garnish it with fruit or herbs. For example, you could add frozen cranberries to a batch of vodka cranberries, fresh basil to gin and juice and sliced limes to a Dark ‘n’ Stormy.

What’s in a name?

While you might choose an uncomplicated cocktail, the name is where you get to let your creativity soar. Make it as basic or as personal as you wish. You could name your drink after your shared pet, the location your proposal took place or an inside joke between you and your partner. To keep it more wedding-centric, you could choose a name like Something Blue or Blushing Bride. If you’re choosing to do two separate drinks, “his,” “hers” or “theirs” would suffice. Though you can get as funky as you want with the drink’s title, it’s important to include a list of the drink’s ingredients so guests know what they’re getting into when they pour themselves a cup.

How to batch a cocktail

Once you finalize your signature drink, all you have to worry about is how to multiply it for the number of guests you’d like to serve. It’s a good idea to break down your cocktail recipe into proportions; if a drink contains 1 ½ ounces of alcohol, a three-fourths ounce of simple syrup and a three-fourths ounce of juice, the ratio of the ingredients is 2:1:1. After you determine the unique ratio for your cocktail, it’s easy to multiply it into measurements of cups and go from there. Another important factor is dilution; if the cocktail’s original recipe requires shaking or stirring the drink with ice, include some water to dilute the cocktail in its batch format. Then, chill the drink for at least four hours before serving.

Another option is to offer a bucket of ice for your guests to dilute and chill the drink themselves. As a rule, calculate 1 cup per serving, though this can be decreased depending on the size of your cups and whether or not you’re serving the cocktail with ice. Don’t count on your batch cocktail being the primary source of alcohol at your wedding, especially if you have a large guest list, as this can quickly become more of a task than you signed up for if you’re DIYing the signature drink. Instead, make it a mere supplement to your reception and provide plenty of beer and wine to keep guests’ glasses full throughout the night.