How to Make Your Reception Friendlier to Those With Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions

For foodie couples, planning your wedding menu is a time to flex your creativity and feature your favorite dishes to share with family and friends. For all couples, that planning also includes a lot of factors: how many people you’ll be serving, how you’ll be serving them and, of course, the dishes themselves.
For most guests, it’s a delicious way to start the party. But for guests with food allergies and dietary restrictions? Wedding menus often lack viable options and can leave them feeling not only hungry but also a little left out.
Even though you might be limited on the variety of dishes you can serve based on your budget and food vendors, there are still steps you can take to make sure everyone at your wedding can feel both welcomed and full by the end of the night.
First Things First: Ask
You won’t know how to be helpful if you don’t ask. Include a place on your RSVP card where guests can list their dietary needs, or if you are accepting digital responses, add a section to your wedding website where they can do the same.
If any close family members or friends have allergies or dietary needs, talk to them! They can help you plan menu options that will work.
Once you make your menu choices, if possible, reach out to those who marked any allergies or restrictions to let them know what they can expect and what they should avoid. This is especially helpful for those who are allergic to ingredients used in the preparatory stages of cooking, i.e., certain cooking oils.
Although it might be an extra task on your never-ending wedding to-do list, it goes a long way for the loved ones who are coming to celebrate with you.
Diversify Your Dishes as Much as Possible
Having a food-friendly reception is all about offering options. Start with the passed appetizers: Talk to your caterers about popular choices they’ve seen at previous events. Make sure you have at least one appetizer without meat, and offer dairy-free or gluten-free bites if you can.
When it comes to the main course, whether your setup is buffet, stations or plated, if you are able to offer a few options, make one of them vegan. Also, don’t forget to take into consideration kosher and halal options and precautions depending on your guest list.
“There are so many people who are plant-based now, and most vegetarians are fine with vegan, but most vegans might not be fine with vegetarian,” says Lucy Gossett, a vegetarian who has additional food allergies. “It also offers someone who is dairy-free an option.”
When it comes to dessert, pick your dream cake, of course, but consider an additional something sweet that can be enjoyed by all.
“I never eat the cake because I just don’t trust it won’t have nuts in it,” says Emma Carter, who is allergic to tree nuts and shellfish. “Even if people assure me, I just don’t like taking chances.”
Gossett suggests offering as an addition a dessert like dark chocolate and fruit, which can cover those who are gluten-free, dairy-free and concerned about nut allergies like Carter.
Communicate What’s on the Plate
Many people who have food allergies are used to asking precautionary questions at events, so go ahead and make it easier on them!
If you’re doing a buffet or stations, list ingredients and potential allergens for the dishes – this is yet another place where you can tie in your wedding aesthetic with cute signage! If your meal is seated, make room on your menu for a list of ingredients, and highlight allergen-free options.
For seated dinners, you can also mark each guest’s place card with his or her selection or allergens, in order to better communicate with servers. Carter explains she attended a recent wedding that simply had her allergies written out on hers, which made her feel better about the entire meal.
At the end of the day, your guests don’t want to add stress to your big day – they just don’t want to get sick during it. Do what you can so they can indulge and imbibe throughout the night!