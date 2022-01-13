How to Make Your Reception Friendlier to Those With Food Allergies and Dietary Restrictions

Once you make your menu choices, if possible, reach out to those who marked any allergies or restrictions to let them know what they can expect and what they should avoid. This is especially helpful for those who are allergic to ingredients used in the preparatory stages of cooking, i.e., certain cooking oils.

Although it might be an extra task on your never-ending wedding to-do list, it goes a long way for the loved ones who are coming to celebrate with you.

Diversify Your Dishes as Much as Possible

Having a food-friendly reception is all about offering options. Start with the passed appetizers: Talk to your caterers about popular choices they’ve seen at previous events. Make sure you have at least one appetizer without meat, and offer dairy-free or gluten-free bites if you can.

When it comes to the main course, whether your setup is buffet, stations or plated, if you are able to offer a few options, make one of them vegan. Also, don’t forget to take into consideration kosher and halal options and precautions depending on your guest list.