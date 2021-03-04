How to Plan a Monochromatic Wedding in St. Louis

Thanks to the Netflix series Bridgerton, monochromatic weddings may well become quite the craze. Best Bridal recently chatted with a.companie’s Melody Lowry about how metro area couples can eloquently investigate and potentially incorporate this trend.
“A monochromatic wedding is a bold statement,” Lowry says. “This concept can be worked into each detail of the guest experience, from invitation to the band attire and musical instruments that you see onstage.”
Lowry suggests couples should start by choosing a color that speaks to them.
“Think of colors with a lot of beautiful shades that you might choose to paint in your home because it ignites a certain feeling,” Lowry says. “Blues (calming), greens (Zen), yellows (happy), pinks (love), whites (peace) … A monochromatic wedding is an immersion experience. Choose your color because it sparks a great feeling and emotion, and also make sure that everyone looks good wearing it!”
Lowry continues: “And don’t be afraid of bright and bold. St. Louis brides tend to gravitate towards soft, muted colors, but rich and vibrant is the next hottest look!”
Once the key color is chosen, it’s time to incorporate it into each design element.
“Key elements to successfully planning a monochromatic event include stationery, floral design and, if you want to go all the way, attire,” Lowry says. “Stationery and guest communication set the table and let guests know what to expect, or better yet, what to do to add to the effect. That’s right, guests can be instructed to play into the theme too!”
When it comes to floral design, Lowry suggests letting the professional you choose know of the monochromatic theme ahead of time – and then being open to interesting textures and stems.
“All one color of floral may be more difficult to achieve during certain seasons,” Lowry says. “It may also require your florist to use dried floral or color-enhancing techniques, which is trending big right now! Not all stems are available in every color, so trust your florist because flexibility and florist’s choice will really come in handy. The ‘wow’ factor in monochromatic design is the big picture and how all of the elements work together. These details your wedding planner can manage to make sure that all your vendors look the part with each facet of the overall design.”
Lowry’s biggest piece of advice, though, centers on not giving up on achieving your monochromatic goal.
“Engage a great floral design and planner to make sure that your plan is cohesive and that you can incorporate as many monochromatic details as possible,” Lowry says. “The possibilities are endless!”