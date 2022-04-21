Inside Grbic Restaurant's Luxe Event Space Renovation

It’s been an exciting year already for this south St. Louis institution. Grbic Restaurant has wowed metro area diners since 2002 with its European menu, showcasing a specialty in Balkan (Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian, Bulgarian and other) fare. Now, as Grbic turns 20, the family-owned and -operated eatery is at the finish line for a massive renovation to its event space, which is sure to leave many salivating.
“Our already-stunning venue will be enhanced with new features to give it a more modern, transitional look, while keeping that intimate feel and original charm intact,” a press release states.
This historic property, once known as the Bailey Farm Dairy Co., will undergo updates to its interior spaces, which comprise 3,500 square feet with exposed brick and elegant archways. Guests might first be floored by the eye-catching façade, featuring a lush greenery wall. The restrooms are now reflecting a sleek, modern aesthetic, with white marble walling and black accents. A new bar area and the addition of a patio will expand event options for couples.
Keep scrolling to see what's to come from this massive renovation.
Centered on tradition and family, Grbic promises to bring “our traditions from bucolic Bosnia to modern-day St. Louis,” its website states. Immigrants Ermina and Sulejman Grbic bought what would one day be the well-known restaurant, hiring refugees from the 1992-95 Bosnian War to help them complete the massive undertaking.
The establishment in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood has always held the heart of its community, but for regulars who might be wondering what this might mean for their favorite architectural elements, Grbic reports via Instagram: “[The brick] will still be there, peeking through white-wash!”
“Grbic Events is made up of our devoted family, but the credit really belongs to our parents,” the website states. “We use the lessons we have learned as a family aiding refugees to offer endless opportunities to our guests so [that,] together, we can transform our venues according to their needs. Our wedding venue and catering services pay homage to our family, especially our parents, who made it their calling to welcome all people.”
Couples can expect from-scratch, made-in-house catering and day-of-planning services for their wedding-related events. Three packages offer buffet-style dinner and bar options, with additional services, and each package guarantees four hours of a hosted bar and venue space, along with additional amenities like a parking attendant and security; complimentary centerpieces; and china, flatware and glassware.
Grbic Events, 4071 Keokuk St., St. Louis, 314-772-3100, grbicevents.com