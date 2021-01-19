Inside Look: Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton’s Multimillion-Dollar Venue Renovation

Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation to create a modern, luxurious wedding venue.
“Our hotel and event space is sophisticated, modernly elegant and tastefully understated, with hidden modern art pieces from local and national artists,” says director of sales and marketing Camille Garcia. “Our multimillion-dollar renovation was more than hard and soft goods, but a complete overhaul that truly transformed the property.”
Within its venue, Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton has three areas designated specifically for weddings.
“First is our pool deck,” Garcia says. “This is an open-air, third-floor rooftop hidden in the cityscape of Clayton’s business district, creating photo opportunities unique to this space.”
The second option is the Forest Park Ballroom, which has soaring 20-foot ceilings, in-room art pieces and customizable lighting. The third option is the Grande Salle Ballroom, which has 1,500 square feet of pre-function space with a direct connection to the hotel cocktail bar, Café la Vie.
“Both ballrooms have a midcentury-modern design, modern chandeliers, pre-function gathering areas and more,” Garcia says. “Guests would arrive to the pool deck for the open-air ceremony and remain in this space for the cocktail hour while the couple and wedding party partake in unique photos in and around the property. After the cocktail hour, guests would be ushered to the pre-function area for passed appetizers, cocktails and entertainment. Just before the dinner hour, guests will be welcomed into the ballroom, where the evening will end with dancing and drinks surrounded by friends and family.”
The experience, customization and photography opportunities are what Garcia says make Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton stand out from other venues.
“Each couple and their love story are special, which is why they deserve a celebration that is uniquely theirs,” Garcia says. “From creating the right ambiance through lighting design to creating a custom craft cocktail – that will not only be served at the wedding, but the recipe will live [on] at Café la Vie, the hotel’s restaurant, and the couple can return any time to order their wedding cocktail – to a personalized gelato scooped from our cart and more.
“A couple will choose Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton for the ambiance, for the art, for the experience, for the customization and for the capability to have the full event, in one location, with a different look and feel between ceremony and cocktail hour and reception.”
Those interested in a tour or a copy of Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton packages can contact Danielle Minninger at danielle.minninger@lemeridienclayton.com.
Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton, 7730 Bonhomme Ave., St. Louis, 314-863-0400, marriott.com/hotels/travel/stlmy-le-meridien-st-louis-clayton