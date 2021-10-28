Inside Look: The Historically Charming Stonehouse Estate of De Soto, Missouri

When you wed at Stonehouse Estate, you’ll be part of history.
A one-of-a-kind wedding and event venue in De Soto, Missouri, just a 50-minute drive south of St. Louis, Stonehouse Estate showcases a pre-Civil War home built in 1848 situated amid 11 sweeping acres of countryside, complete with a lovely English-style garden, a charming stone fountain, a beautiful tree grove and breathtaking open spaces.
Like the romantic setting of a beloved fairy tale, this exclusive property takes visitors back in time with the old-world charm of its stunning stone façade, featuring a suspended lantern light and stately white columns framing its enchanting entrance.
More than just an event space, Stonehouse boasts wedding packages with inclusive offerings, including professional wedding planning services, 12-hour access to the 11-acre estate and grounds, an overnight stay for the bride and groom, and access to hundreds of pieces of wedding décor, as well as tables, chairs, linens and an outdoor tent.
Whether your wish list features a big, elaborate celebration or a small, intimate affair, the estate has bridal packages for larger gatherings, as well as specialty micro-weddings, to ensure every event is meaningful and memorable.
With its personalized wedding-planning approach, couples can enjoy a seamless special day at Stonehouse. The staff sets up your venue layout, ensures all décor and personal items are in place and manages the entire big day, from prep to cleanup.
Hosting a limited number of weddings and other events per year allows Stonehouse to execute your unique vision of the perfect wedding, from special touches to priceless moments and antique heirlooms, for an unforgettable celebration at the historic home and grounds.
For tours and bookings of the property, visit opulenteventco.com/stonehouse, and for more information on this historically charming venue, visit @stonehousedesotomo on Facebook.
Stonehouse Estate, 2401 Stonehouse Road, De Soto, opulenteventco.com/stonehouse