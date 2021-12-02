Invited to a Wedding? Here’s Some Do’s and Don’ts the Couple Wants You to Know

Wedding planning can be a stressful process. However, guests can ease a couple’s efforts by meeting or exceeding etiquette expectations not only on but also before the big day.
When You Get the Invitation
When you get the invitation for your loved ones’ day, act ASAP.
“As soon as guests get that invitation, they should figure out if they can attend or not and then RSVP as soon as possible,” says Sarah Broyles, communications and program manager for Etiquette St. Louis. “It’s respectful to the bride and helps her figure out her numbers for the venue and get that done faster and takes that off of her to-do list.”
Preparing for the Day
Broyles recommends checking for important information on a wedding website.
“It [should] have the locations for everything and what’s expected of the guests for timing, if it’s ‘unplugged,’ what they should wear, [etc.],” Broyles says.
And attire should never be an afterthought, according to her.
“If [the ceremony is] black-tie, you want to make sure that you’re following that,” Broyles notes. “It might need to be more dinner attire and longer dresses and gowns and darker colors. If it’s during the spring/summer, you see a lot of different things, but I’m honestly starting to see a lot more black-tie and formal weddings right now. And making sure that you’re not too casual for that is important.”
At the Ceremony
Timing is everything, Broyles says.
“Whatever time is stated on the invitation is obviously when everybody should arrive – before then, there could still be flowers being set out, caterers could still be going around, the bride and bridal party could be walking around,” Broyles explains. “I think about 15 minutes before is an OK time to where everything could be situated.”
And once guests are situated at the ceremony, Broyles recommends smartphones remain unseen.
“You want the bride to be so happy with her pictures, and seeing a smartphone in the corner of her pictures won’t be optimal,” Broyles says. “I’ve seen a lot of invitations say that it’s an unplugged ceremony, but I’ve also seen brides just going a step further. There’s always that one person who doesn’t see it on the invitation or doesn’t think it applies to them, and so I’ve seen whoever’s officiating the ceremony announce that right before everything begins.”