Live painting is taking the TikTok world by storm, and trendy as it is, the product is a memorable investment you’re sure to treasure forever.
“I think wedding painting is special because it is a piece of art that is started, created and usually finished on the very night you said yes to forever with your person,” says Florelle Rodenberg, owner and artist of Florelle Studio. “It’s commemorative, certainly, but it is also creative. Art is something that we as a society have treasured for thousands of years, and to be able to add such a valued element to your wedding day is so magical and worth it.”
Magical not because couples will have a one-of-a-kind keepsake from their big day, but also because the painting is an entertaining experience for guests to enjoy throughout the night, as well.
“Guests love to see the creation unfold,” says Karen Raidy, owner of Wedding Art Live. “Starting with a blank canvas, I begin painting when the guests arrive and continue for four hours.”
Rodenberg, meanwhile, enjoys capturing couples during their first dance.
“It fits very seamlessly into the evening,” Rodenberg says. “I can go set up at cocktail hour and begin blocking in the background. Then, when you do your first dance, I can paint you without ever disrupting your evening or my own process. The movement of the dancing really makes the most beautiful and natural-looking painting. I usually just paint the couple, rather than all the guests, because I love that ‘Pride and Prejudice’ moment where it feels like it’s just the two of you in the room.”
And given live painting is considered an experiential element, Rodenberg encourages guests to come say hi.
“I think that a lot of people hesitate to talk to me because they don't want to interrupt my process, however, that is what I am there for,” Rodenberg says. “I love talking to people about the art process, the live painting and the couple!”
Which, of course, is at the center of the creation.
“As a live wedding painter, I try to capture the love and joy of the couple’s first night as husband and wife,” Raidy says. “Hopefully they will treasure the painting, regarding it as a precious family heirloom.”
