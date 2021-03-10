Luxury Wedding Venue Inns at St. Albans Adds Accommodations in Push to Become Resort-Style Destination

One of the metro area’s premier luxury wedding locales, The Inns at St. Albans, is poised to unveil a bouquet of new resort-style accommodations this spring and summer.
Led by new general manager Schuyler Clark, the elegant multiproperty venue’s transformation to become a historic travel and tourism destination is underway: A new $4 million, 12-bedroom farmhouse, The Lodge, is set to open this May, and renovations to longtime gems Link’s Cottage and Pomp’s Chapel are slated for completion in August.
“I have a passion for historic hotel properties that are rich in culture and deliver a unique connection for each guest,” says Clark, who has 20 years of experience in luxury hotel operations. “You can always stay at a new property, but today’s travelers want an immersion in history and a high-quality sense of place. I was attracted to The Inns at St. Albans because I believe we can deliver this on a level that will make us a regional, national and eventually international destination.”
A 10-minute drive west of Chesterfield, nestled in scenic rolling hills first charted by Lewis and Clark near the Missouri River, The Inns at St. Albans has long been a cherished celebration and vacation destination for area residents. Now, the European-style bed-and-breakfast known for its romantic weddings and charming accommodations at The Studio Inn, The Old Barn Inn and The Farm House will add to its fairy-tale story with another chapter: The Lodge, accommodating 30 overnight guests and meeting space for up to 25 participants; the remodeled three-bedroom Link’s Cottage; and the renovated Pomp’s Chapel, home of the venue’s cooking school, International Choux Company.
“Our venues are available for three-day, two-night experiences, allowing family and friends to come together for more than just the wedding ceremony and reception,” Clark says, adding that the various properties can sleep a large number of wedding guests in addition to entire wedding parties, as well as offer indoor and outdoor options for cocktail parties, rehearsal dinners and bridal showers, and plated, buffet or cocktail dinner menu choices from two premier caterers.
Unique amenities also abound, Clark adds. “Between wedding festivities, guests of The Inns can hike our trails, bike, golf at beautiful nearby courses and enjoy a walk or jog along with other activities around the lake,” he says. “Additionally, in summer and fall, we’ve got live music playing on the weekends on the Head’s Store patio.”
At The Inns at St. Albans, the opportunities really are endless, says Clark, noting: “We love working with couples to curate the wedding of their dreams – as well as incredible experiences for their guests!”
The Inns at St. Albans, 3519 St. Albans Road, St. Albans, 636-458-0131, innsatstalbans.com