Meet Annie Sullivan, the St. Louis-Based Event Planner Behind The Composed Collective

Annie Sullivan is here for your every luxury wedding-planning need with her St. Louis-based event design business, The Composed Collective.
Launched in March, Sullivan’s event planning and design company takes a curated approach to perfecting each detail of your nuptials. “You just figure out your dress, and I’ll handle the rest,” she notes.
Sullivan, who fell in love with being a planner while working as an assistant event coordinator in college, realized how hard it is to pull off a dream day while putting together her own out-of-state wedding. After leaving a sales job with her belief that “life is too short to not love what you do,” Sullivan became a certified event planner on a mission to help every couple make their wedding day dreams a reality.
“I want to be able to provide those experiences for people – where they don’t have to miss out on anything – so they can be present and in the moment,” she says.
Through The Composed Collective, Sullivan offers a range of services, including full-scale wedding planning, partial wedding planning, day-of-event coordination, proposal planning and corporate event planning. In addition to serving those who wed in the St. Louis metro area, Sullivan plans destination weddings and weddings for couples who live out of state – “because I know how that is firsthand,” she relates.
“If the couple doesn’t want to be involved at all – because they have a busy career life or other obligations – I will do everything for them … or I am available to work hand in hand with people throughout the process,” Sullivan explains.
While Sullivan is a self-proclaimed “day-dreamer” – writing ideas down as they come to her throughout each day – she lets the couple drive the design concept. “I always go into a meeting with couples with a blank slate, and I get to know their wedding ideas – but also their personal lives,” she says. “If they pick a bright color for their wedding, but they have mostly neutrals in their home design, I try and tap into the neutrals, as well, so they feel more comfortable and like it was planned for them.”
Sullivan also uses her degree in psychology to hone the wedding’s design. “I’m very unique,” she notes. “I look at events more from a scientific standpoint – how colors are going to interact with guests and be perceived in their mind – not just how we think they will perceive them.”
In an effort to make your big day not just an event but rather an experience couples and their guests remember forever, The Composed Collective’s weddings typically fall into the luxury category, Sullivan explains: “My ideas tend to be over the top – not the run-of-the-mill type of wedding [concepts]. You only get your wedding day once, and my mission is to make it the best day of your lives.”
The Composed Collective, thecomposedcollective.com