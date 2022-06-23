MPWR STL Offers Unique Event Spaces for Your Bridal Shower, Wedding Ceremony or Reception

Located in midtown St. Louis, MPWR STL is not only a collaborative workspace for metro area women but also a stunning venue that’s splendid for a bridal shower, a ceremony, a reception or (dare we say) all of the above.
“Our space offers that classic St. Louis industrial character that many parties are seeking,” says Hope Osvath, MPWR STL community manager. “Yet with lots of natural light and warm feminine elements throughout the space, it feels cozy and comfortable at the same time. This is really an amazing space for a wedding or a shower because you feel tucked away in your own little wonderland right in the heart of the city.”
Whether you’re hoping for an intimate gathering or a larger-scale ceremony, MPWR STL offers a variety of rental spaces. For example, Collaboration Room A, which features soaring ceilings and elegant exposed brick, is ideal for a dozen of your darlings to surround and celebrate you, whereas The Dock – a large, open-concept space – can cater up to 150 of your closest family and friends.
“Full building rental of MPWR is best for guest counts between 50 to 200 people with a mix-and-mingle design for larger crowds,” Osvath details. “The space provides common areas with beautifully furnished lounge sections, a large and naturally lit photography studio and a spacious, urban, open-concept event space to completely make your own.”
And that customization is key, especially for couples planning for a cohesive wedding design.
“We allow our guests to completely personalize their event to fit their own unique aesthetic,” Osvath says. “While we offer our space as it is, we also give the guests freedom to make it their own by booking outside vendors of their choosing and decorating how they prefer.”
Couples may consider MPWR STL’s bounty of businesses that could help coordinate their big day, as well.
“We can connect you to some of our MPWR members who are event planners, designers and decorators with their offices located on-site,” Osvath says. “I mean, the convenience of it all!”
“We wanted to share this beautiful space with our local community, and in doing so, we were given the opportunity to share MPWR’s mission with so many different people,” Osvath continues. “This has helped grow our member base and accelerated the reach of MPWR’s journey as a creative and collaborative workspace/incubator for women in business.”
