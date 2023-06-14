Desserts aren’t typically the most memorable part of a wedding reception – unless, of course, Ices Plain & Fancy snags an invitation to your big day. Founded in 2014, the St. Louis-based nitro ice cream parlor offers an ever-evolving menu of made-to-order nitro ice creams and boozy ice cream cocktails that ensure guests will be talking about their treats all the way home.
Ices Plain & Fancy brings the show to you, flash-churning their nitro ice creams at -321 degrees in an exciting, live process with a delectable end result. “Not only do we have really, really awesome ice cream, but we also create something fun dessert-wise,” explains Darla Crask, the owner and operating manager of Ices. “We bring our nitro tank and we make it right there on site. It’s a great icebreaker for friends and family and everyone in the crowd because they all get to watch. It’s a lot of fun.”
Guests won’t complain about waiting in line, either, since the unique creation process uses liquid nitrogen and produces mesmerizing clouds of vapor that both adults and children can enjoy long before they take their first bite. Flavor options include classics such as vanilla, chocolate, mint chip and rocky road, while more adventurous couples can select options like salted dulce de leche, German chocolate, Sump Coffee, Thin Mint and cherry cordial.
“One of the reasons we started doing this is because the liquid nitrogen method of making ice cream produces a really smooth, dense ice cream,” Crask says. “We put the cream and mix in a bowl, flash it with liquid nitrogen, and while it’s spinning it freezes right there. We can make a bowl of ice cream in a minute, and the end product is fabulous.”
Standard packages include a choice of two classic nitro ice cream flavors or one classic flavor and one boozy flavor for some 21-plus fun. “Since we flash-turn with liquid nitrogen, we can add alcohol and make the ice cream quite boozy,” she says. “We have a lot of flavor options and since ice cream is so nostalgic, usually the bride and groom have their favorites. We can add more flavors if they like and can discuss making a custom flavor.”
Packages start for an hour of service, which Crask says is more than enough time, even for weddings with guest lists over 300. The Ice’s team also offers dairy-free options and popular seasonal flavors such as blueberry cheesecake and blueberry Nutella in June. Whichever flavors you choose, Ice’s Plain & Fancy is a guaranteed showstopper and the perfect addition to any wedding.
St. Louis Best Bridal is the metro area's premier source for wedding planning inspiration. Sign up for eNewsletters to gain access to local resources, trendy ideas, planning tools and more, sent directly to your inbox.