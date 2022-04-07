Plan Your Weddingmoon: A Destination Wedding and Vacation Combo

Amid COVID-19 pandemic travel chaos, more couples have been combining their destination wedding with the honeymoon – or even a vacation with their entire bridal party! Here, metro area travel agency Brentwood Travel – led by the mother-daughter team of Stephanie Turner, CEO, and Stacey Acree, president – shares tips for planning this popular “weddingmoon” trend.
First and foremost, with so many moving pieces and the complexities of traveling today – especially during a pandemic – Turner highly recommends having a qualified travel agent coordinate a destination wedding and vacation combo.
Upfront, couples should note these complex trips need to be planned at least six to eight months in advance to provide ample time for the wedding party and guests to save the dates and make all the necessary arrangements, Acree says.
The bride and groom need to have realistic expectations on how many guests can join the trip and make it as accessible to their family and friends as possible by choosing an easy-to-reach location that fits everyone’s budget, Turner explains, noting that most guests can dedicate three to five days – not a full week – to your trip.
“Try to pick a place that is easy to get to with nonstop airfare,” Acree says. “Next … , find an all-inclusive resort because that helps with budgeting a wedding/honeymoon destination trip. An all-inclusive resort includes so much in one price; however, they are not all the same, so you must do your research to book the right resort to fit expectations. This is where a travel consultant can come into play to make sure the destination fits all your wedding and honeymoon wants and needs.”
A great choice is an all-inclusive resort in Mexico with nonstop flights from St. Louis, such as Cancun or Cabo San Lucas, Turner says, noting: “You might want to pick resorts that are sister properties, with an adults-only resort and a family resort to make it possible for friends and family to dine with each other and sit by the pool.”
As a bonus, many resorts provide a wedding coordinator, Acree notes, adding: “Couples often get special perks – [such as] free nights (perfect to use for the honeymoon), specialty drinks [and] access to preferred guest clubs – especially if they have a lot of guests book rooms.”
Above all, know your audience, Turner says: “[Brides and grooms] should think, ‘What fits the needs of our family and friends, and ourselves as a couple?’”
Brentwood Travel, 1022 Executive Parkway, St. Louis, 314-439-5700, brentwoodtravel.com