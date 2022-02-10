Planning Do’s and Don’ts: Top 5 Things Wedding Vendors Wish Couples Knew

When newly engaged couples begin planning their wedding, there are many things that vendors wish they would – and wouldn’t – do. Dori Abell, owner of St. Charles-based Allegro Entertainment, shared the top five faux pas couples make – and what they should do instead.
DON’T … Forget to Feed Vendors
Include your planners, photographers, videographers, DJs and bands in the guest meal count, as these professionals are working eight to 14 hours on your wedding day. “This does not include the bar – pros should not be drinking alcohol on the job,” the Allegro Entertainment website adds.
DO … Arrange for Vendor Meals
Inquire if your caterer offers vendor meal options, Abell says. “Ninety-nine percent of the time, a guest dinner ranges between $30 and $60 per person, so you can even factor that in as part of the gratuity,” the Allegro Entertainment website notes.
DON’T … Bring Everyone to Meetings
Although it stands to reason that the couple and other individuals paying for the party should attend wedding appointments, vendors say extra guests should stay home, as bringing everyone – from energetic toddlers to crying babies to opinionated relatives – can be overwhelming, distracting and unproductive.
DO … Limit Appointment Attendance
If both sets of parents have their hearts set on attending meetings, remember that usually dad isn’t as interested as mom. The Allegro Entertainment website notes: “We suggest [the] engaged couple, plus [the couple’s] mom[s], [totaling] four people.”
DON'T … Presume to Know Everything
Although it’s nice when clients know what they want, vendors say ideas sometimes get set in stone too early – and end up needing to be changed once the pros step into the process.
DO … Let Vendors Execute Your Vision
Rather than planning every minute of your wedding, create a vision board or list of ideas, and then talk to your vendors about the best way to bring those concepts to life, the Allegro Entertainment website suggests.
DON’T … Procrastinate
Vendors suggest couples select a wedding date that allows for planning at a moderate pace.
DO … Note Important Dates
Couples should ask vendors for important dates and immediately add them to their calendar for stress-free, prepared planning.
DON’T … Base Decisions on Price
True wedding industry professionals are not going to be the lowest price, vendors note. Because this is their career and not their hobby, vendors explain that hiring a professional means getting an experienced individual well-versed in the wedding industry who can guide and support you while providing an excellent big day.
DO … Pay for the Pros
Because you’re essentially throwing the biggest party of your life, the Allegro Entertainment website states: “Spend the extra money to get the quality you deserve – you only get one chance to make it amazing!”
Allegro Entertainment, 507 N. Kingshighway St., St. Charles, 636-493-6004, allegrostl.com