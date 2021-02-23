Planning the Perfect Vow Renewal Ceremony in St. Louis

You’ve already said, “I do.” However, there’s just something special about saying, “I still do.” Whether you want to renew your vows to celebrate a momentous milestone, commemorate overcoming an obstacle as a couple or to finally have that stunning ceremony you skipped the first time around, these St. Louis vendors are sure to make your renewal one to remember.
The Invitations
An invitation isn’t just a piece of paper inviting loved ones to your big day. It also sets the scene for the ceremony. Entrust Cheree Berry Paper to create a custom creation that is playful, polished and paints the picture for your ravishing renewal.
Cheree Berry Paper, 9214 Clayton Road, St. Louis, 314-533-6688, chereeberrypaper.com
The Planner
The Elopement Co. is Missouri and Illinois’ luxury intimate wedding company that specializes in, you guessed it, vow renewals. Whether you are marking a milestone or perfecting your promises to one another, The Elopement Co. is ready to curate a customized ceremony for couples who are a bit “older and wiser” in their relationship.
The Elopement Co., theelopementco.stephmasat.com
The Venue
An intimate gathering calls for an intimate venue, which makes a.casa in South City the perfect location. Featuring a European, Mediterranean vibe, a.casa’s team creates a stunning space for both the ceremony and the celebration by obsessing over the details so you don’t have to.
a.casa, 3723 S. Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, 314-353-3986, acasastl.com
The Caterer
There’s a reason Butler’s Pantry has been getting rave reviews from St. Louisans for 54 years — flavorful food and superb service. Whether you want to serve up appealing appetizers, decadent dinners or carefully curated cocktails, Butler’s Pantry has you covered.
Butler’s Pantry, 1414 Park Ave., St. Louis, 314-664-7680, butlerspantry.com
The Florist
Recognized by Martha Stewart Weddings and The Knot as a top florist in the country, there’s no doubt that Bloomin’ Buckets will deliver flawless fresh flowers, whether you’re creating an intimate gathering or an elaborate event. Their eye for florals are stunningly styled to add personality, tone and perfection to your day.
Bloomin’ Buckets, 9844 Manchester Road, St. Louis, 314-961-4040, bloominbuckets.com
The Baker
Trust us when we say there is a reason divine is in The Sweet Divine’s name. Whether you want towering cakes with ravishing ruffles or something small and custom, The Sweet Divine will create a cake that is as delicious as it is dazzling.
The Sweet Divine, 1801 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-669-9339, thesweetdivine.com