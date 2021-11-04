Sell Something Old, Buy Something New on These Metro Area Wedding Resale Facebook Groups

After the big day is a huge hit, happy couples often find themselves surrounded by the clutter of leftover wedding memorabilia, from silk centerpieces to votive candles to signage to attire they’ll never wear again.
Luckily, multiple metro area social media groups are at the ready to help newlyweds recoup some wedding costs or make more space in a new marital abode.
Wedding Resale STL and Surrounding Areas is a Facebook group helping people make the most of their wedding-related purchases. Whether you’re looking to sell something old from your special day or to find something new for your upcoming nuptials, the page lets couples sell décor and other items they no longer need to others in search of low-cost wedding pieces.
The locally based group has more than 5,300 members and simply asks sellers to post photos, descriptions, costs and locations of their items on its timeline in order to connect with potential buyers, who are invited to reply if interested.
Another area Facebook group page, Wedding Resale (Jefferson, St. Louis & Surrounding Counties), similarly offers a space for couples to sell unneeded wedding memorabilia, as well as allows local businesses to offer wedding-related services, such as making centerpieces. Like individual sellers, companies are asked to post prices, allow sufficient time for a response and reply in order of those interested.
Perusing these pages, visitors will find a wide selection of wedding pieces, from small details, such as tableware accents, to big-ticket items, including bridal arches, floral walls, full lines of themed décor and new items like bridesmaids dresses never worn due to the pandemic.
Among other Facebook groups giving St. Louis couples a convenient platform to sell their wedding items is the private page Wedding Resale Missouri, which has more than 23,000 members across the state. Beyond social media sites, wedding-recycle.com is another online option for unloading your discounted gently used and unused wedding décor and clothing.
If you’d prefer to forgo the sale route in favor of turning a few sentimental wedding pieces into mementos to cherish for a lifetime, consider other ways of upcycling: Repurpose your ceremony and reception décor, such as dishware, glassware, candles, vases and frames, by incorporating them into your home design, from tabletop accents to wall art, or even tableware and decorations for your next dinner party or celebration.
If you still find yourself with wedding décor you would prefer to unload, think about gifting the items to others headed down the aisle – free offerings also can be posted at Wedding Resale STL and Wedding Resale.
Wedding Resale STL and Surrounding Areas, facebook.com/groups/1519685765000400