 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sophia’s Crowns adds regal floral element to St. Louis weddings

  • 0
Photo by Danielle Murphy, courtesy of Sophia's Crowns Flower Shop.jpg

Photo by Danielle Murphy, courtesy of Sophia's Crowns Flower Shop

When it comes to your wedding, Sophia’s Crowns Flower Shop hopes to play a part in bringing your big day to life.

“We know some people have been envisioning their wedding since they were kids,” says Trish Boyle, CEO and lead florist of Sophia’s Crowns Flower Shop. “They have a certain type of tactile or color palette that they want to use or incorporate, and we want to capture all those moments.”

Sophia’s Crowns Flower Shop seeks to accomplish that with an intake process for couples.

Photo courtesy of Sophia's Crowns Flower Shop.jpg

Photo of Trish Boyle with her daughter, Sophia, for whom the flower shop is named, courtesy of Sophia's Crowns Flower Shop

“For weddings, depending on when the wedding is, we like to do an intake process with the bride or groom to truly capture the [vision] of the wedding,” says Boyle. “It’s always very, very beautiful to see the day-of and how things just manifest and actually come from something they were envisioning to actual reality.”

People are also reading…

And that’s regardless of whether you’re in search of beautiful bouquets, stunning centerpieces, fabulous flower crowns or something else.

“We are able to have an exclusive all-access amount of different arrangements that they can select from, whether it’s bouquets, bride and groom selection, some like corsages, some people like boutonnieres,” says Boyle. “And let’s not forget the flower girl baskets. … We also have a wedding coming up in October where [an arbor] will be featured, and the bride’s dad is making it, and we’re going to fill in the flowers on it.”

Sophia photo courtesy of Sophia's Crowns Flower Shop.jpg

Photo of Sophia courtesy of Sophia's Crowns Flower Shop

And Sophia’s Crowns Flower Shop, which is located at 4500 S. Kingshighway in Unit 20, has offerings that extend beyond the ceremony itself, as well.

“We also get people who would like to have different things for their reception, so that could be like a table garland, people who want stairwell gardens – really everything that you can think of, we are able to do,” says Boyle.

But it’s the experience that Boyle believes makes Sophia’s Crowns Flower Shop stand out.

“I think folks should select Sophia’s Crowns Flower Shop for ‘all things wedding’ because we truly love working with couples or the actual wedding planner,” says Boyle. “Working with the wedding planner can alleviate stress from the bride. And not only that, but just our professionalism, our attentiveness to detail and time. We are professional, affordable and creative. We are open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily – come experience us yourself.”

Sophia's Crowns Flower Shop, 4500 S Kingshighway, Unit 20, St. Louis, 314-717-0797, sophiascrowns.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK