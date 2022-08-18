Sophia’s Crowns adds regal floral element to St. Louis weddings

When it comes to your wedding, Sophia’s Crowns Flower Shop hopes to play a part in bringing your big day to life.
“We know some people have been envisioning their wedding since they were kids,” says Trish Boyle, CEO and lead florist of Sophia’s Crowns Flower Shop. “They have a certain type of tactile or color palette that they want to use or incorporate, and we want to capture all those moments.”
Sophia’s Crowns Flower Shop seeks to accomplish that with an intake process for couples.
“For weddings, depending on when the wedding is, we like to do an intake process with the bride or groom to truly capture the [vision] of the wedding,” says Boyle. “It’s always very, very beautiful to see the day-of and how things just manifest and actually come from something they were envisioning to actual reality.”
And that’s regardless of whether you’re in search of beautiful bouquets, stunning centerpieces, fabulous flower crowns or something else.
“We are able to have an exclusive all-access amount of different arrangements that they can select from, whether it’s bouquets, bride and groom selection, some like corsages, some people like boutonnieres,” says Boyle. “And let’s not forget the flower girl baskets. … We also have a wedding coming up in October where [an arbor] will be featured, and the bride’s dad is making it, and we’re going to fill in the flowers on it.”
And Sophia’s Crowns Flower Shop, which is located at 4500 S. Kingshighway in Unit 20, has offerings that extend beyond the ceremony itself, as well.
“We also get people who would like to have different things for their reception, so that could be like a table garland, people who want stairwell gardens – really everything that you can think of, we are able to do,” says Boyle.
But it’s the experience that Boyle believes makes Sophia’s Crowns Flower Shop stand out.
“I think folks should select Sophia’s Crowns Flower Shop for ‘all things wedding’ because we truly love working with couples or the actual wedding planner,” says Boyle. “Working with the wedding planner can alleviate stress from the bride. And not only that, but just our professionalism, our attentiveness to detail and time. We are professional, affordable and creative. We are open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily – come experience us yourself.”
Sophia's Crowns Flower Shop, 4500 S Kingshighway, Unit 20, St. Louis, 314-717-0797, sophiascrowns.com
