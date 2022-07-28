St. Louis Area Travel Companies Ready to Help Plan Your Dream Honeymoon

When it comes to travel, it’s best to work with a business you can trust. Thankfully, the St. Louis area is home to insightful industry experts who will not only make booking your honeymoon a breeze but also do their best to ensure you have an exceptional experience every step of the way.
Brentwood Travel
Since 1957, Brentwood Travel has been helping metro area residents with their travel needs – including, of course, honeymoons! Whether you’re hoping to book the best value trip, need expert guidance on where to go or want the assurance of assistance in an emergency (hello, lost luggage, missed flight and more), one of Brentwood Travel’s consultants can help. Plus, it has a honeymoon registry, meaning you can let family and friends help make your honeymoon dreams come true.
Brentwood Travel, 1022 Executive Parkway, St. Louis, 314-439-5700 (brentwoodtravel.com)
Fit 4 Adventure
If you’re up for an athletic, adventure-filled excursion with equal parts fitness and fun, then booking with Fit 4 Adventure is a fabulous fit for you. Whether you want to take a hike in Mallorca/Majorca, Spain; ski down the slopes in Park City, Utah; or enjoy kayaking, cycling, horseback riding and other activities in Iceland, Fit 4 Adventure has an array of preplanned active adventures for those hoping to explore the world.
Fit 4 Adventure, 970-406-0818 (fit4adventure.com)
Limitless Planet Travel
Limitless Planet doesn’t just want to plan your next trip – its staffers want to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Taste your way through Tuscany, Italy; retreat to the city of romance in Paris; or be blown away by the beauty of the South Pacific island of Bora Bora. Find more group adventures and tailor-made trips available on the company’s website, which promises “fair-trade travel, always sustainable and eco-friendly.”
Limitless Planet Travel, 401 Pine St., St. Louis, 314-285-0049 (limitlessplanettravel.com)
Totally Trips
Whether you’re dreaming of setting sail on a captivating cruise or want to bunk in a beautiful overwater bungalow and wander along white sandy beaches, Totally Trips knows what all-inclusive luxury experiences are made of. Choose from the company’s list of favorite honeymoon spots, or contact an agent to discuss the destination you’ve been dreaming of.
Totally Trips, 376 Festus Centre Drive, Festus, 636-931-3801 (totallytrips.com)
Travel Haus
Dreaming of the Dominican Republic or the beautiful Bahamas? For more than 30 years, Travel Haus has specialized in planning honeymoons to Mexico, the Caribbean and beyond. If beaches aren’t your thing, Travel Haus has numerous other options and will happily help you experience Europe, Asia or even somewhere in the U.S.
Travel Haus, 11229 Concord Village Ave., St. Louis, 314-842-6000 (travelhausstlouis.com)