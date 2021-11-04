St. Louis Area Vendors to Build Resource to Help Local Couples Plan Multicultural Wedding Celebrations

A big part of every big day is the cuisine, but St. Louis wedding photographer Raquita Henderson of Pinxit Photo and Cinema has noticed that some local couples struggle to find vendors that can cater to their cultural needs.
When Henderson recently started posting about the issue in a local wedding-vendors Facebook group, she found she was not alone. “I photograph a lot of couples [with multicultural backgrounds], and it’s a regular conversation … how difficult it was to find places where they could have authentic food served at their reception,” Henderson explains. “[Some couples] have to downgrade their venue dreams, or they have to scrap the idea of having food that their friends and family would identify with.”
To answer this need, some of these local wedding vendors are joining together to find ways to help couples incorporate multicultural cuisine into their celebrations. “St. Louis is a very diverse city,” Henderson says. “So we’re building a website and community for diverse brides, [including those in the LGBTQIA+ – lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, intersex and asexual – community] to make their particular wedding dreams easier to obtain.”
For starters, Henderson recommends selecting a wedding planner who is committed to fulfilling your dream-day wish list, including your preferred cuisine. “Be very intentional about the wedding planner you choose,” she notes, citing Altar’d Events, Be My Guest Events, Coda’s Events, Divine Events and Events Luxe as a few local planners she has witnessed going the extra mile for couples. “They do a great job of building diverse vendor groups and work with clients across cultural lines very well.”
Next, Henderson advises looking for an area venue that allows outside caterers; she recommends Ameristar, Magnolia Hotel St. Louis, The Sheldon, Third Degree Glass Factory and Verde on Cherokee. This way, the couple’s choice caterer can provide their preferred cuisine, in case the venue’s in-house catering is unable to fulfill their food preferences.
For couples who want to go straight to the source, Henderson recommends conducting an online search for area caterers of your preferred fare. She mentions local caterers Ces and Judy’s Catering, chef Andrew Murray of Murray’s Catering and chef Reggie Taylor with TaylorMade Tastes Catering as a few who are as accommodating as possible when planning wedding menus. Henderson also adds that SweetArt, De La Crème Creative Studio and La Patisserie Chouquette can deliver your dream dessert for the big day.
Whether you’re looking for a fine-dining experience or specialty food stations, area vendors can help find diverse St. Louis caterers ready to add flavor to your special day.
Pinxit Photo and Cinema, 4067 Shenandoah Ave., St. Louis, 314-825-7469, pinxitphoto.com