St. Louis Area Wedding Vendors Who Market Themselves as LGBTQIA+-Friendly

Explore Best Bridal’s evolving, crowd-sourced list of wedding vendors in the metro area who are thrilled to support and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. As requested by readers, this list serves as a way of connecting area couples with inclusive vendors that they can feel safe and comfortable with.

Our hope is that readers and vendors alike will continue to reach out to be added to this list to form a more comprehensive guide. Please help grow this resource by sharing any LGBTQIA+-friendly vendors not already on this list with us via Instagram or by emailing info@stlouisbestbridal.com.

ATTIRE

BELUXE Accessories, facebook.com/BELUXEAccessories

Clarice’s Bridal, 5714 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, 314-351-2499, claricesbridal.com

Mia Grace Bridal, 108 Chesterfield Towne Center, Chesterfield, 636-778-3433, miagracebridal.com

Patrice J. Bridal, 314-292-9652, patricejbridal.com

Savvi Formalwear, multiple locations, savviformalwear.com

Signature Bridal, 703 Long Road Crossing, Suite 1, Chesterfield, 636-778-3200, signaturebridalstlouis.com

Town & Country Bridal and Formalwear, 2730 N. Ballas Road, St. Louis, 314-863-7200, townandcountrybride.com

BAKERS

Cake House Design, 5496 Baumgartner Road, St. Louis, 314-714-0266, cakehousedesign.net

Jilly’s Cupcake Bar & Café, 8509 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-993-5455, jillyscupcakebar.com

The Sweet Divine, 1801 S. Ninth St., St. Louis, 314-669-9339, thesweetdivine.com/weddings

Wedding Wonderland Cake Studio, 449 Dunn Road, Florissant, 314-837-5015, weddingwonderlandcakes.com

Whisk: A Sustainable Bakeshop, 2201 Cherokee St., St. Louis, 314-932-5166, whiskstl.com

BEAUTY & SPA

Enhanced Beauty Artistry, 314-239-7096, enhancedbeautyartistry.com

Jordan Haller Hair and Makeup, instagram.com/jhallerhair.makeup

Savannah Summer Luxury Hair and Makeup, 1916 Geyer Ave., St. Louis, 314-502-4999, savanahsummer.com

CATERERS

23 City Blocks Catering, 1600 N. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-615-2480, 23cityblocks.com

Butler’s Pantry, 1414 Park Ave., St. Louis, 314-664-7680, butlerspantry.com

Ces & Judy’s Catering, 10440 German Blvd., St. Louis, 314-991-6700, cesandjudys.com

Champagne Wishes, 314-488-0607, 3614 Reavis Barracks Rd., St. Louis, champagnewishesstl.com

Hendri’s Events, 4501 Ridgewood Ave., St. Louis, 314-752-4084, hendris.com

Hollyberry Catering, 10037 Manchester Road, St. Louis, 314-835-9977, hollyberrycatering.com

Patty Long Catering, 412 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis, 314-621-9598, pattylongcatering.com

SqWires Restaurant, 1415 S. 18th St., St. Louis, 314-865-3522, sqwires.com

The Wandering Sidecar Bar Company, 314-323-1131, thewanderingsidecarbarco.com

FLORISTS

Artistry Florist, Chase Park Plaza Hotel, 212 N. Kingshighway, Suite 108, 314-633-6910; 2734 La Salle St., St. Louis, 314-772-1301, artistryflorist.com

Bloomin’ Buckets, 9844 Manchester Road, St. Louis, 314-961-4040, bloominbuckets.com

Botanicals Design Studio, 3014 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-772-7674, botanicalsdesignstudio.com

Flamenco Flowers, 6346 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-725-8080, flamencoflowers.com

Irene's Floral Design, 4315 Telegraph Rd., St. Louis, 314-200-3351, irenesfloraldesign.com

Roses + Mint, 810 N. 2nd St., St. Charles, 314-502-9950, rosesandmint.com

Serendipity Floral Design, Cottleville, 636-251-3958, serendipityfloraldesign.com

Snapdragon Studio, 5600 Eichelberger St., St. Louis, snapdragonstl.com

The Special Event Florist, 314-845-3362, thespecialeventflorist.com

Urban Buds: City Grown Flowers, 4728 Tennessee Ave., St. Louis, urbanbudscitygrownflowers.com

MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

CJ's Disc Jockey Service, 245 Old Meramec Station Rd., Manchester, 314-892-0329, cjsdiscjockeyservice.com

Crucial Entertainment, 6544 Arsenal St., St. Louis, 314-503-2419

Landolfi String Quartet and Ensemble, 314-741-5948, landolfiquartet.com

Luckie Duckie Entertainment, 217-899-5972, luckieduckieentertainment.com

The Matt McCallie Orchestra, mattmccallieorchestra.com

Millennium Productions, 1334 Strassner Dr., St. Louis, 314-918-9335, millenniumproductions.com

Rockstar DJs, 314-518-2407, rockstardjs.com

SounSational DJ Service and Events, 314-524-4444, soundsationaldjs.com

TKO DJs, 2650 South Big Bend Blvd., St. Louis, 314-647-3000, tko-djs.com

OFFICIANTS

Carolyn Burke STL (officiant & wedding planner), 314-821-4844 (call), 314-669-4933 (text), carolynburkestl.com

Ruth Ellen Hasser, St. Louis Ceremonies, P.O. Box 190194, St. Louis, 314-322-0906, ruthellenhasser.com

St. Louis Officiants, 314-226-6960, stlouisofficiant.com

STL Wedding Celebrant, 314-605-7804, stlweddingcelebrant.com

Weddingly Events, 3338 Cambridge Ave., Maplewood, 314-924-4933, weddinglyevents.com

Wonder Weddings, 1624 Indian Summer Spur, Fenton, 314-606-6582, wonder-weddings.com

PHOTOGRAPHERS AND VIDEOGRAPHERS

Abbie Takes Pictures, 314-616-2794, abbietakespictures.com

Abby Elizabeth Photography, 314-766-8990, abbyelizabethphoto.com

Adler Video, 314-680-3633, adlervideo.com

Ann Marie Media, annmariemedia.com

Ashley Carrington Photography, St. Charles – St. Louis, ashleycarringtonphotography.com

Ashley Pieper Photography, ashleypieperphotography.com

A Sweet Focus, 573-275-8882, asweetfocus.com

Aurora Photography and Design, auroraphotodesign.com

Be Lovely Photography, St. Louis, 314-496-4336, belovelyphotography.com

Big Smile Photo Booth, St. Louis, 314-236-9656, bigsmilephotobooth.com

Bobbi Brinkman Photography, 314-496-2411, bobbibrinkmanphotography.com

BTP by Alison, 314-285-2879, btpbyalison.com

Cassidy Parker Smith, 314-623-6107, cassidyparkersmith.com

Chameleon Imagery, St. Peters, 636-328-1515, chameleonimagery.com

Choice Jade Photography, 7141 Amherst Ave., St. Louis, 314-884-8621, choicejadephotography.com

Dave Moore Photography, St. Louis, davemoorephotography.com

Dawn Corwin Creative Photography, dawncorwincreativephotography.com

Elizabeth Lloyd Photography, 314-398-8211, elizabethlloydphotography.com

Enkindle Photography, enkindlephoto.com

Erin Stubblefield Weddings, 573-259-7850, erinstubblefieldweddings.com

Fête Booth Photo Booth Rental, 950 Francis Pl., Suite 217, Clayton, 618-541-1383, fetebooth.com

Fish Eye Fun, 3409 Roger Pl., St. Louis, 314-621-8638, fisheyefun.com

Jaimie Nicole Krause, St. Louis, 314-680-1928, jaimienicolekrause.com

Kate Hargis Photography, 314-409-1629, katehargis.com

Katie Beach Photography, 314-761-8146, katiebeachphotography.com

K.Corea Photography, 314-556-1674, kcoreaphotography.com

Kelly Cook Photography, 314-399-8345, kellycookphoto.com

L'Amore Rose Photography, 314-707-3539, lamorerose.com

Laura Ann Miller Photography, 3015 Salena St., #103, St. Louis, 618-792-0952, lauraannmiller.com

Lauren Muckler Photography, 259 Lamp and Lantern Village, Town and Country, 636-220-8011, laurenmucklerphotography.com

Megalux Photo Booth, 2347 Grissom Drive, St. Louis, 314-328-5892, megaluxphotobooth.com

Michelle Jahns Photography, michellejphotography.com

Millennium Productions, 1334 Strassner Dr., St. Louis, 314-918-9335, millenniumproductions.com

Natasha McGuire Photography, 4128 Holly Hills Blvd., St. Louis, 707-892-3565, natashamcguire.com

Pinxit Photo, 314-825-7469, pinxitphoto.com

Professional Production Enterprises, 2081 Dorsett Village, Maryland Heights, 314-924-4773, ppe-events.com

Rachel Myers Photography, Wentzville, rachelmyersphotography.com

Rae Marcel Photography, raemarcel.com

Rae Rae Photography, 636-345-0988, facebook.com/raeraephotographytoo

Sarah Harvey Photo & Film, sarahharveyphotography.com

Sara Mohamed Photography, saramohamedphoto.com

StrongBrew Studios, St. Louis, 314-492-3242, davidalterii.wixsite.com/strongbrewstudios

Studio FiftyOne, Collinsville – St. Louis area, 618-310-6758, studiofiftyonephotography.com

Tawny Ballard Photography, St. Louis, 217-303-9422, tawnyballardphotography.com

Vein + Vessel, St. Louis, 314-655-8025, veinandvessel.com

Wildflower Wedding Photography, Columbia – Kansas City – St. Louis, 573-489-7464, wildflowerweddingphotography.com

PLANNERS

a.companie, 3711 S. Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, 314-353-3986, acompanie.com

Altar’d Events, 11 S. Newstead Ave., St. Louis, 314-261-4211, altardevents.com

An Affair To Remember, 4810 Fairview Ave., St. Louis, 314-899-9321, aatrstl.com

Be My Guest Event Production & Design, 314-722-8680, bemyguestevents.com

Celebrate by Cece, 314-441-5562, celebratebycece.com

Chloe' and Company Events, 636-577-5018, facebook.com/chloeandcoevents

Coda's Events, 618-741-0742, codasevents.com

Events Luxe, 314-669-5893, eventsluxe.com

Hillary J. Events, 636-675-0523, hillaryjevents.com

Kate + Company, LLC, 9904 Clayton Road, Suite 129, St. Louis, kateandcollc.com

LZ Event Co., 314-971-8519, lz-eventco.com

Natalies Brides, 2647 Dalton Ave., St. Louis, 314-802-7701, nataliesbrides.com

Parker Gills Events, parkergillsevents.com

The Savvy Bride St. Louis314-920-7824, savvybridestl.com

Signed Sealed Delivered Events, 618-558-6036, signedsealeddeliveredevents.com

Weddingly Events, 3338 Cambridge Ave., Maplewood, 314-924-4933, weddinglyevents.com

Weddings by Reneé, 3505 Bluff View Drive, St. Charles, 314-616-4600, stlweddingsbyrenee.com

WedPets, wedpetsstl.com

The Wright Experience, thewrightexpevents.com

RENTALS

A-1 Party & Event Rental, multiple locations, 573-474-7881, a1partyfun.com

The Aries Company, 4940 Northrup Ave., St. Louis, 314-664-6610, ariesco.com

Millennium Productions, 1334 Strassner Dr., St. Louis, 314-918-9335, millenniumproductions.com

Sitting Pretty Chair Cover Co., 3338 Cambridge Ave., Maplewood, 314-405-9900, sittingprettystl.com

Social Revel Events, 636-328-6070, socialrevelevents.com

STL Neons, 314-952-0108, facebook.com/stlneons

Styled + Staged STL, 4810 Fairview Ave., St. Louis, 314-899-9321, aatrstl.com

STATIONERY

La Rue Louise, 314-270-2540, laruelouise.wordpress.com

Leighwood Design Studio, 314-401-9076, leighwooddesignstudio.com

On Three Designs, 5400 Devonshire Ave., St. Louis, 314-578-5809, onthreedesigns.com

Simply Torn [Art + Design], 8720 Big Bend Blvd., Suite B, Webster Groves, 314-471-4842, simplytornart.com

TRANSPORTATION

JED Transportation, 5800 Fee Fee Road, Hazelwood, 314-429-2200, jedlimousine.com

Ls transportation, 314-276-7604, lstransportationservice.com

VENUES

18Rails | The Venue @CityFoundrySTL, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 110, St. Louis, 314-881-4318, 18rails.com

612North Event Space + Catering, 612 North 2nd St., St. Louis, 314-899-0612, 612north.com

a.casa, 3723 S. Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, 314-353-3986, acasastl.com

Barnett on Washington, 3207 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, barnettonwashington.com

Brookdale Farms, 8004 Twin Rivers, Eureka, 636-938-1005, brookdalefarmsinc.com

The Caramel Room, 1600 N. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-615-2480, caramelroom.com/weddings/

Cardinals Special Events, 700 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-345-9630, cardinals.com/events

The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta St. Louis, 212 N. Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, 314-633-3000, sonesta.com

The Conservatory – Garden Wedding Venue, 1001 S. Main St., St. Charles, 636-947-0414, gardenwedding.com

Contemporary Art Museum, 3750 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-535-4660, camstl.org/event-rentals

The Coronado, 3701 Lindell Blvd., No. 147, St. Louis, 314-664-7680, thecoronado.com

Crowne Plaza St. Louis Airport, an IHG Hotel, 11228 Lone Eagle Dr., Bridgeton, 314-291-6700, ihg.com/crowneplaza

The Fabulous Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-657-5051, fabulousfox.com

Hilton St. Louis Airport Hotel, 10330 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis, 314-426-5500, hilton.com

Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark, 1 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-421-1776, hilton.com

Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch, 315 Chestnut St., St. Louis, 314-655-1234, hyatt.com

The Lalumondiere Mill & Rivergardens, 4993 Old Byrnsville Road, House Springs, 314-707-2725, thelalumondiere.com

Lost Hill Lake Weddings + Events, 2300 Mill Hill Rd., St. Clair, losthilllakeevents.com

Lumen, 2201 Locust St., St. Louis, 314-615-2480, lumenstl.com

Magnolia St. Louis, 421 N. Eighth St., St. Louis, 314-436-9000, magnoliahotels.com/stlouis/weddings

Marriott St. Louis West, 660 Maryville Centre Dr., St. Louis, 314-878-2747, marriott.com

Marry Me COTTAGE, 636-734-6077, marrymecottage.com

Missouri Botanical Garden & Catering St. Louis Events, 2141 59th St., St. Louis, 314-961-7588, cateringstlouis.com

Moonrise Hotel, 6177 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-721-1111, moonrisehotel.com

Orlando’s, multiple locations, orlandogardens.com/weddings

Palladium Saint Louis, 1400 Park Place, St. Louis, 314-664-7680, palladium-stl.com

Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel, 9801 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis, 314-429-1100, marriott.com

Schlafly Tap Room, 2100 Locust St., St. Louis, schlafly.com

Seven Gables Inn, 26 N. Meramec Ave., Clayton, 877-243-8162, sevengablesinn.com/weddings

The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900, thesheldon.org/venue-rentals

Silver Oaks Chateau, 1168 MO-100, Pacific, 314-280-8890, silveroakschateau.com

Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St., St. Louis, 314-499-7600, stifeltheatre.com

St. Louis Airport Marriott Hotel, 10700 Pear Tree Lane, St. Louis, 314-423-9700, marriott.com

Stone House of St. Charles, 4401 McClay Road, St. Charles, 636-317-1222, shofsc.com

Two Plumbers Event Space, 745 Friedens Road, St. Charles, 636-323-9787, twoplumbersevents.com

The Venue at Maison du Lac, 2603 Wild Plum Valley Rd., Catawissa, 314-991-6700, thevenuestl.com

Wild Carrot, 3901 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis, 314-696-2474,  wildcarrotstl.com

Related to this story

