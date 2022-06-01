St. Louis Area Wedding Vendors Who Market Themselves as LGBTQIA+-Friendly

Explore Best Bridal’s evolving, crowd-sourced list of wedding vendors in the metro area who are thrilled to support and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. As requested by readers, this list serves as a way of connecting area couples with inclusive vendors that they can feel safe and comfortable with.
Our hope is that readers and vendors alike will continue to reach out to be added to this list to form a more comprehensive guide. Please help grow this resource by sharing any LGBTQIA+-friendly vendors not already on this list with us via Instagram or by emailing info@stlouisbestbridal.com.
ATTIRE
BELUXE Accessories, facebook.com/BELUXEAccessories
Clarice’s Bridal, 5714 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, 314-351-2499, claricesbridal.com
Mia Grace Bridal, 108 Chesterfield Towne Center, Chesterfield, 636-778-3433, miagracebridal.com
Patrice J. Bridal, 314-292-9652, patricejbridal.com
Savvi Formalwear, multiple locations, savviformalwear.com
Signature Bridal, 703 Long Road Crossing, Suite 1, Chesterfield, 636-778-3200, signaturebridalstlouis.com
Town & Country Bridal and Formalwear, 2730 N. Ballas Road, St. Louis, 314-863-7200, townandcountrybride.com
BAKERS
Cake House Design, 5496 Baumgartner Road, St. Louis, 314-714-0266, cakehousedesign.net
Jilly’s Cupcake Bar & Café, 8509 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-993-5455, jillyscupcakebar.com
The Sweet Divine, 1801 S. Ninth St., St. Louis, 314-669-9339, thesweetdivine.com/weddings
Wedding Wonderland Cake Studio, 449 Dunn Road, Florissant, 314-837-5015, weddingwonderlandcakes.com
Whisk: A Sustainable Bakeshop, 2201 Cherokee St., St. Louis, 314-932-5166, whiskstl.com
BEAUTY & SPA
Enhanced Beauty Artistry, 314-239-7096, enhancedbeautyartistry.com
Jordan Haller Hair and Makeup, instagram.com/jhallerhair.makeup
Savannah Summer Luxury Hair and Makeup, 1916 Geyer Ave., St. Louis, 314-502-4999, savanahsummer.com
CATERERS
23 City Blocks Catering, 1600 N. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-615-2480, 23cityblocks.com
Butler’s Pantry, 1414 Park Ave., St. Louis, 314-664-7680, butlerspantry.com
Ces & Judy’s Catering, 10440 German Blvd., St. Louis, 314-991-6700, cesandjudys.com
Champagne Wishes, 314-488-0607, 3614 Reavis Barracks Rd., St. Louis, champagnewishesstl.com
Hendri’s Events, 4501 Ridgewood Ave., St. Louis, 314-752-4084, hendris.com
Hollyberry Catering, 10037 Manchester Road, St. Louis, 314-835-9977, hollyberrycatering.com
Patty Long Catering, 412 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis, 314-621-9598, pattylongcatering.com
SqWires Restaurant, 1415 S. 18th St., St. Louis, 314-865-3522, sqwires.com
The Wandering Sidecar Bar Company, 314-323-1131, thewanderingsidecarbarco.com
FLORISTS
Artistry Florist, Chase Park Plaza Hotel, 212 N. Kingshighway, Suite 108, 314-633-6910; 2734 La Salle St., St. Louis, 314-772-1301, artistryflorist.com
Bloomin’ Buckets, 9844 Manchester Road, St. Louis, 314-961-4040, bloominbuckets.com
Botanicals Design Studio, 3014 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-772-7674, botanicalsdesignstudio.com
Flamenco Flowers, 6346 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-725-8080, flamencoflowers.com
Irene's Floral Design, 4315 Telegraph Rd., St. Louis, 314-200-3351, irenesfloraldesign.com
Roses + Mint, 810 N. 2nd St., St. Charles, 314-502-9950, rosesandmint.com
Serendipity Floral Design, Cottleville, 636-251-3958, serendipityfloraldesign.com
Snapdragon Studio, 5600 Eichelberger St., St. Louis, snapdragonstl.com
The Special Event Florist, 314-845-3362, thespecialeventflorist.com
Urban Buds: City Grown Flowers, 4728 Tennessee Ave., St. Louis, urbanbudscitygrownflowers.com
MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
CJ's Disc Jockey Service, 245 Old Meramec Station Rd., Manchester, 314-892-0329, cjsdiscjockeyservice.com
Crucial Entertainment, 6544 Arsenal St., St. Louis, 314-503-2419
Landolfi String Quartet and Ensemble, 314-741-5948, landolfiquartet.com
Luckie Duckie Entertainment, 217-899-5972, luckieduckieentertainment.com
The Matt McCallie Orchestra, mattmccallieorchestra.com
Rockstar DJs, 314-518-2407, rockstardjs.com
SounSational DJ Service and Events, 314-524-4444, soundsationaldjs.com
TKO DJs, 2650 South Big Bend Blvd., St. Louis, 314-647-3000, tko-djs.com
OFFICIANTS
Carolyn Burke STL (officiant & wedding planner), 314-821-4844 (call), 314-669-4933 (text), carolynburkestl.com
Ruth Ellen Hasser, St. Louis Ceremonies, P.O. Box 190194, St. Louis, 314-322-0906, ruthellenhasser.com
St. Louis Officiants, 314-226-6960, stlouisofficiant.com
STL Wedding Celebrant, 314-605-7804, stlweddingcelebrant.com
Weddingly Events, 3338 Cambridge Ave., Maplewood, 314-924-4933, weddinglyevents.com
Wonder Weddings, 1624 Indian Summer Spur, Fenton, 314-606-6582, wonder-weddings.com
PHOTOGRAPHERS AND VIDEOGRAPHERS
Abbie Takes Pictures, 314-616-2794, abbietakespictures.com
Abby Elizabeth Photography, 314-766-8990, abbyelizabethphoto.com
Adler Video, 314-680-3633, adlervideo.com
Ann Marie Media, annmariemedia.com
Ashley Carrington Photography, St. Charles – St. Louis, ashleycarringtonphotography.com
Ashley Pieper Photography, ashleypieperphotography.com
A Sweet Focus, 573-275-8882, asweetfocus.com
Aurora Photography and Design, auroraphotodesign.com
Be Lovely Photography, St. Louis, 314-496-4336, belovelyphotography.com
Big Smile Photo Booth, St. Louis, 314-236-9656, bigsmilephotobooth.com
Bobbi Brinkman Photography, 314-496-2411, bobbibrinkmanphotography.com
BTP by Alison, 314-285-2879, btpbyalison.com
Cassidy Parker Smith, 314-623-6107, cassidyparkersmith.com
Chameleon Imagery, St. Peters, 636-328-1515, chameleonimagery.com
Choice Jade Photography, 7141 Amherst Ave., St. Louis, 314-884-8621, choicejadephotography.com
Dave Moore Photography, St. Louis, davemoorephotography.com
Dawn Corwin Creative Photography, dawncorwincreativephotography.com
Elizabeth Lloyd Photography, 314-398-8211, elizabethlloydphotography.com
Enkindle Photography, enkindlephoto.com
Erin Stubblefield Weddings, 573-259-7850, erinstubblefieldweddings.com
Fête Booth Photo Booth Rental, 950 Francis Pl., Suite 217, Clayton, 618-541-1383, fetebooth.com
Fish Eye Fun, 3409 Roger Pl., St. Louis, 314-621-8638, fisheyefun.com
Jaimie Nicole Krause, St. Louis, 314-680-1928, jaimienicolekrause.com
Kate Hargis Photography, 314-409-1629, katehargis.com
Katie Beach Photography, 314-761-8146, katiebeachphotography.com
K.Corea Photography, 314-556-1674, kcoreaphotography.com
Kelly Cook Photography, 314-399-8345, kellycookphoto.com
L'Amore Rose Photography, 314-707-3539, lamorerose.com
Laura Ann Miller Photography, 3015 Salena St., #103, St. Louis, 618-792-0952, lauraannmiller.com
Lauren Muckler Photography, 259 Lamp and Lantern Village, Town and Country, 636-220-8011, laurenmucklerphotography.com
Megalux Photo Booth, 2347 Grissom Drive, St. Louis, 314-328-5892, megaluxphotobooth.com
Michelle Jahns Photography, michellejphotography.com
Natasha McGuire Photography, 4128 Holly Hills Blvd., St. Louis, 707-892-3565, natashamcguire.com
Pinxit Photo, 314-825-7469, pinxitphoto.com
Professional Production Enterprises, 2081 Dorsett Village, Maryland Heights, 314-924-4773, ppe-events.com
Rachel Myers Photography, Wentzville, rachelmyersphotography.com
Rae Marcel Photography, raemarcel.com
Rae Rae Photography, 636-345-0988, facebook.com/raeraephotographytoo
Sarah Harvey Photo & Film, sarahharveyphotography.com
Sara Mohamed Photography, saramohamedphoto.com
StrongBrew Studios, St. Louis, 314-492-3242, davidalterii.wixsite.com/strongbrewstudios
Studio FiftyOne, Collinsville – St. Louis area, 618-310-6758, studiofiftyonephotography.com
Tawny Ballard Photography, St. Louis, 217-303-9422, tawnyballardphotography.com
Vein + Vessel, St. Louis, 314-655-8025, veinandvessel.com
Wildflower Wedding Photography, Columbia – Kansas City – St. Louis, 573-489-7464, wildflowerweddingphotography.com
PLANNERS
a.companie, 3711 S. Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, 314-353-3986, acompanie.com
Altar’d Events, 11 S. Newstead Ave., St. Louis, 314-261-4211, altardevents.com
An Affair To Remember, 4810 Fairview Ave., St. Louis, 314-899-9321, aatrstl.com
Be My Guest Event Production & Design, 314-722-8680, bemyguestevents.com
Celebrate by Cece, 314-441-5562, celebratebycece.com
Chloe' and Company Events, 636-577-5018, facebook.com/chloeandcoevents
Coda's Events, 618-741-0742, codasevents.com
Events Luxe, 314-669-5893, eventsluxe.com
Hillary J. Events, 636-675-0523, hillaryjevents.com
Kate + Company, LLC, 9904 Clayton Road, Suite 129, St. Louis, kateandcollc.com
LZ Event Co., 314-971-8519, lz-eventco.com
Natalies Brides, 2647 Dalton Ave., St. Louis, 314-802-7701, nataliesbrides.com
Parker Gills Events, parkergillsevents.com
The Savvy Bride St. Louis, 314-920-7824, savvybridestl.com
Signed Sealed Delivered Events, 618-558-6036, signedsealeddeliveredevents.com
Weddingly Events, 3338 Cambridge Ave., Maplewood, 314-924-4933, weddinglyevents.com
Weddings by Reneé, 3505 Bluff View Drive, St. Charles, 314-616-4600, stlweddingsbyrenee.com
WedPets, wedpetsstl.com
The Wright Experience, thewrightexpevents.com
RENTALS
A-1 Party & Event Rental, multiple locations, 573-474-7881, a1partyfun.com
The Aries Company, 4940 Northrup Ave., St. Louis, 314-664-6610, ariesco.com
Sitting Pretty Chair Cover Co., 3338 Cambridge Ave., Maplewood, 314-405-9900, sittingprettystl.com
Social Revel Events, 636-328-6070, socialrevelevents.com
STL Neons, 314-952-0108, facebook.com/stlneons
Styled + Staged STL, 4810 Fairview Ave., St. Louis, 314-899-9321, aatrstl.com
STATIONERY
La Rue Louise, 314-270-2540, laruelouise.wordpress.com
Leighwood Design Studio, 314-401-9076, leighwooddesignstudio.com
On Three Designs, 5400 Devonshire Ave., St. Louis, 314-578-5809, onthreedesigns.com
Simply Torn [Art + Design], 8720 Big Bend Blvd., Suite B, Webster Groves, 314-471-4842, simplytornart.com
TRANSPORTATION
JED Transportation, 5800 Fee Fee Road, Hazelwood, 314-429-2200, jedlimousine.com
Ls transportation, 314-276-7604, lstransportationservice.com
VENUES
18Rails | The Venue @CityFoundrySTL, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 110, St. Louis, 314-881-4318, 18rails.com
612North Event Space + Catering, 612 North 2nd St., St. Louis, 314-899-0612, 612north.com
a.casa, 3723 S. Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, 314-353-3986, acasastl.com
Barnett on Washington, 3207 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, barnettonwashington.com
Brookdale Farms, 8004 Twin Rivers, Eureka, 636-938-1005, brookdalefarmsinc.com
The Caramel Room, 1600 N. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-615-2480, caramelroom.com/weddings/
Cardinals Special Events, 700 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-345-9630, cardinals.com/events
The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta St. Louis, 212 N. Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, 314-633-3000, sonesta.com
The Conservatory – Garden Wedding Venue, 1001 S. Main St., St. Charles, 636-947-0414, gardenwedding.com
Contemporary Art Museum, 3750 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-535-4660, camstl.org/event-rentals
The Coronado, 3701 Lindell Blvd., No. 147, St. Louis, 314-664-7680, thecoronado.com
Crowne Plaza St. Louis Airport, an IHG Hotel, 11228 Lone Eagle Dr., Bridgeton, 314-291-6700, ihg.com/crowneplaza
The Fabulous Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-657-5051, fabulousfox.com
Hilton St. Louis Airport Hotel, 10330 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis, 314-426-5500, hilton.com
Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark, 1 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-421-1776, hilton.com
Hyatt Regency St. Louis at The Arch, 315 Chestnut St., St. Louis, 314-655-1234, hyatt.com
The Lalumondiere Mill & Rivergardens, 4993 Old Byrnsville Road, House Springs, 314-707-2725, thelalumondiere.com
Lost Hill Lake Weddings + Events, 2300 Mill Hill Rd., St. Clair, losthilllakeevents.com
Lumen, 2201 Locust St., St. Louis, 314-615-2480, lumenstl.com
Magnolia St. Louis, 421 N. Eighth St., St. Louis, 314-436-9000, magnoliahotels.com/stlouis/weddings
Marriott St. Louis West, 660 Maryville Centre Dr., St. Louis, 314-878-2747, marriott.com
Marry Me COTTAGE, 636-734-6077, marrymecottage.com
Missouri Botanical Garden & Catering St. Louis Events, 2141 59th St., St. Louis, 314-961-7588, cateringstlouis.com
Moonrise Hotel, 6177 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-721-1111, moonrisehotel.com
Orlando’s, multiple locations, orlandogardens.com/weddings
Palladium Saint Louis, 1400 Park Place, St. Louis, 314-664-7680, palladium-stl.com
Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel, 9801 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis, 314-429-1100, marriott.com
Schlafly Tap Room, 2100 Locust St., St. Louis, schlafly.com
Seven Gables Inn, 26 N. Meramec Ave., Clayton, 877-243-8162, sevengablesinn.com/weddings
The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900, thesheldon.org/venue-rentals
Silver Oaks Chateau, 1168 MO-100, Pacific, 314-280-8890, silveroakschateau.com
Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St., St. Louis, 314-499-7600, stifeltheatre.com
St. Louis Airport Marriott Hotel, 10700 Pear Tree Lane, St. Louis, 314-423-9700, marriott.com
Stone House of St. Charles, 4401 McClay Road, St. Charles, 636-317-1222, shofsc.com
Two Plumbers Event Space, 745 Friedens Road, St. Charles, 636-323-9787, twoplumbersevents.com
The Venue at Maison du Lac, 2603 Wild Plum Valley Rd., Catawissa, 314-991-6700, thevenuestl.com
Wild Carrot, 3901 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis, 314-696-2474, wildcarrotstl.com