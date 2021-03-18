 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis-Based Artist Florelle Rodenberg Will Turn Your Wedding Memories Into Custom Artwork
0 comments

St. Louis-Based Artist Florelle Rodenberg Will Turn Your Wedding Memories Into Custom Artwork

  • 0

It’s the moment when the world around you seems to disappear – that first dance as newlyweds, where you connect and try to sink into the feeling of being “one” forevermore. In one corner of the space in which you spin, artist Florelle Rodenberg is sweeping paint across the canvas, capturing the scene.

Photo by Sarah Harvey.jpeg

Photo by Sarah Harvey

“I really like creating that Pride and Prejudice moment, where it feels like it’s just [Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy] in the room,” Rodenberg says of her live paintings at weddings. “That romantic, once-in-a-lifetime feeling is what I’m trying to capture.”

The artist creates a memento of brides and grooms’ big days for them to later hang in their homes, while also providing an interesting, entertaining element at their celebration.

“I love engaging with guests,” Rodenberg says, admitting it’s been more of a challenge throughout the coronaviral pandemic. “The point of me being there is for guests to be able to come and watch me … turn a blank canvas into the painting by the end of the night.”

Although she typically captures couples as they take to the dance floor, Rodenberg has also incorporated items or structures of significance to her couples, determined at initial contact. By way of example, at her first wedding, which took place at the Busch estate, she included the iconic architecture, as it had a special familial connection to the newlyweds.

Photo by Mike Cassimatis.jpeg

Photo by Mike Cassimatis

“Anything at your wedding that you can reuse is amazing,” Rodenberg adds, noting art’s timeless purpose. “If you get a signature cocktail drink sign painted, you can hang that above your bar cart at your house.”

Her commissions have included unique gifts, such as painted Champagne or whiskey bottles, portraiture of family pets or homes, and paintings based on photos of parents’ wedding days for their anniversary.

Hillary J Events Branding Session

Hillary J Events Branding Session, photo by Emily Broadbent

Rodenberg also has collaborated on numerous projects, including wedding stationery with local graphic design firm Courtney Winet Design and painted bottles as suggested by local wedding planning service Kristin Ashley Events. She’s even done large-scale projects, like a mural at the luxe venue The Dogwood in The Grove.

Lately, she’s partnering with Neiman Marcus St. Louis to paint perfume and cologne bottles for customers, which you can experience this spring and early summer. Rodenberg is looking to expand her work to encompass T-shirt designs and a heavier focus on portraiture.

“I want to paint moments that get overlooked,” she says, “really sweet, intimate moments that seem ordinary, but strung together, make up the beauty of life. I think that resonates in most of my work.”

Florelle Studio, St. Louis, 314-603-4903, florellestudio.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports