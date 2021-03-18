St. Louis-Based Artist Florelle Rodenberg Will Turn Your Wedding Memories Into Custom Artwork

It’s the moment when the world around you seems to disappear – that first dance as newlyweds, where you connect and try to sink into the feeling of being “one” forevermore. In one corner of the space in which you spin, artist Florelle Rodenberg is sweeping paint across the canvas, capturing the scene.
“I really like creating that Pride and Prejudice moment, where it feels like it’s just [Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy] in the room,” Rodenberg says of her live paintings at weddings. “That romantic, once-in-a-lifetime feeling is what I’m trying to capture.”
The artist creates a memento of brides and grooms’ big days for them to later hang in their homes, while also providing an interesting, entertaining element at their celebration.
“I love engaging with guests,” Rodenberg says, admitting it’s been more of a challenge throughout the coronaviral pandemic. “The point of me being there is for guests to be able to come and watch me … turn a blank canvas into the painting by the end of the night.”
Although she typically captures couples as they take to the dance floor, Rodenberg has also incorporated items or structures of significance to her couples, determined at initial contact. By way of example, at her first wedding, which took place at the Busch estate, she included the iconic architecture, as it had a special familial connection to the newlyweds.
“Anything at your wedding that you can reuse is amazing,” Rodenberg adds, noting art’s timeless purpose. “If you get a signature cocktail drink sign painted, you can hang that above your bar cart at your house.”
Her commissions have included unique gifts, such as painted Champagne or whiskey bottles, portraiture of family pets or homes, and paintings based on photos of parents’ wedding days for their anniversary.
Rodenberg also has collaborated on numerous projects, including wedding stationery with local graphic design firm Courtney Winet Design and painted bottles as suggested by local wedding planning service Kristin Ashley Events. She’s even done large-scale projects, like a mural at the luxe venue The Dogwood in The Grove.
Lately, she’s partnering with Neiman Marcus St. Louis to paint perfume and cologne bottles for customers, which you can experience this spring and early summer. Rodenberg is looking to expand her work to encompass T-shirt designs and a heavier focus on portraiture.
“I want to paint moments that get overlooked,” she says, “really sweet, intimate moments that seem ordinary, but strung together, make up the beauty of life. I think that resonates in most of my work.”
Florelle Studio, St. Louis, 314-603-4903, florellestudio.com