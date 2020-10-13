St. Louis-Based E.L. Riley Gifts Creates Festive Embroidered Bridal Party Keepsakes

You’ve likely drooled over images of bridal parties settling in to get ready for a wedding, sporting matching kimonos or pajamas and sipping Champagne. Luckily for metro area brides, St. Louis-based E.L. Riley Gifts is here to help them cultivate and capture this dreamy scene with personalized embroidered products.
Boyfriend shirts with personalized pockets bearing the bridal party member’s title or monogram are the biggest seller at E.L. Riley, says owner Susan Downs. Additional offerings include cosmetic bags, coat bags and even a monogram wax canvas duffle bag, which makes for a great gift for the honeymooners.
A storefront in Kirkwood for five years, the online boutique got the first part of its name from Downs’ former business partner, Cindy Hartigan, whose children are named Emma (E) and Liam (L).
“Cindy Hartigan is part of the heart and soul of my business,” Downs says. “She still does some design work for me. She’s still an integral part.”
Downs took sole custody of E.L. Riley, which has been in business since 2009, three years ago when Hartigan moved to San Francisco. Downs comments on what prompted her to set up shop inside her own home, after having had a bricks-and-mortar store in Kirkwood.
“At the time she moved, we were making just as much money online, if not more,” Downs says. “I’ve been selling out of my house for three years now and have passed $1 million in sales on Etsy.”
Like many businesses, the novel coronavirus interrupted workflow at E.L. Riley because of the limitations placed on weddings and celebrations as a part of social distancing protocols. Brides and grooms are adapting to the times with innovative events, from micro-weddings to virtual venues and more, and the demand for Downs’ embroidery is once again picking up speed, with couples placing increased importance on celebrating those who can take part in their big day.
“Shirts and robes are generally gifts for the bridal party to wear while getting ready,” Downs describes of her hot-ticket items. “They are easy-to-use button-downs. I found a brand I really like in men’s shirts, which are thicker. People can wear them after the wedding too, for sleeping in or using as a cover-up at the beach.”
Downs’ designs continue to assist brides in capturing the magic of their wedding day, giving them those enviable Instagram- or Pinterest-worthy snapshots that are set to inspire future engaged couples.
“I like the path that I’m on,” she says. “I make a living from it, and I definitely hope to design more, expanding my line to menswear.”
E.L. Riley Gifts, St. Louis, elriley.com, etsy.com/shop/elrileygifts
