St. Louis’ Gold & Blooms Turns Wedding Bouquets Into Timeless Keepsakes

Gorgeous wedding bouquets – beautiful and special, yet fleeting, treasures – are getting a second life with a new metro area company. Gold & Blooms is helping brides and grooms preserve their wedding memories by transforming bridal bouquets from their special day into hand-pressed keepsakes to display for years to come.
“I think everyone loves to decorate their home with beautiful things, and what’s better than a piece of artwork to remind them of one of the biggest and happiest days of their lives?” asks Audrey Carruthers, who founded Gold & Blooms a little less than a year ago. “I love that my art is going to bring memories of their wedding day every time they see it.”
Carruthers works with couples from all over the country to create her one-of-a-kind pieces. They have the option to preserve their bouquets pressed and formatted in wooden frames or in a clear resin format for hanging or displaying. The 11- by 14-inch matted wood-tone frame is the most popular, but you can choose from a range of frame sizes and finishes or customize your own. The square resin formats are smaller (4 to 7 inches on a side), or you could choose a handheld option such as a catchall dish, ring spike, tealight candleholder, 3-inch ornament and more.
The whole process takes two to four months, depending on the size and type of the bouquet and the preservations requested.
Carruthers starts with a consultation with the couple to determine the layout composition and style. After the wedding, the most important step is ensuring the bouquet is kept fresh and shipped as soon as possible – Carruthers prefers no more than four days after the wedding, and she includes detailed instructions about keeping it in water and properly packaging it to ship overnight. In the St. Louis area, drop-off is also available Sundays and Mondays. Once she receives it, Carruthers gets to work on her meticulous pressing, preservation and reassembling process, including carefully taking each flower and element of the bouquet apart piece by piece.
“As bridal flowers are so fragile and irreplaceable, it is a lot of pressure to make sure that they come out looking as best as they can,” she says. “I always love the items I create, and it’s rewarding when the bride and groom are so excited to receive them.”
In addition to bridal bouquets, Carruthers has preserved memorial momentos or sweet nursery florals. She shares a sweet story of one couple who left for their honeymoon before they could save their flowers, so they had the bouquet completely redone by a local florist and then preserved by Gold & Blooms for their first anniversary.
The pressed flower artwork must be booked in advance, so if you’re getting married in 2021, reach out to Carruthers as soon as you can – she has only a limited number of bouquets per week, and she’s about 75 percent booked for the year. It’s never too early to start planning for something you’ll cherish the rest of your life.
Gold & Blooms, goldandblooms.com
