St. Louis Health Care Workers Change Wedding Plans to Keep Fighting on Pandemic Frontlines

Like many engaged couples who optimistically entered 2020 with grand nuptial plans, the start of Kaitlyn (née Dinino) and Steve Sekulski’s life together ended up looking very different from what they imagined it would. After seeing firsthand the devastation of the coronaviral pandemic, the two health care workers chose to sideline their wedding day to continue to fight on the frontlines.
When the first influx of COVID-19 patients entered BJC HealthCare’s Missouri Baptist Medical Center, where Kaitlyn Sekulski is a registered nurse and Steve Sekulski a physical therapist, the couple says every workday ended in pure exhaustion.
“I struggled because there were a lot of unknowns,” Kaitlyn Sekulski recalls. “I’d come home or go to my car and cry. I’m lucky because Steve works here with me. We were able to talk about it and cope together.”
Steve Sekulski was the first to volunteer to stay on rotation in the COVID-19 wing of the hospital, giving relief to his co-workers and continuity in care for patients.
The couple’s original wedding date was in April in a beautiful Chicago venue, which would house their original guest list of 130. “We had everything set up,” Steve Sekulski says. “Going from a big wedding to a small wedding, and changing it to a small town in Missouri, those adjustments were the hardest.”
They trimmed the guest list to 30 people, heartbroken about having to exclude loved ones like Steve Sekulski’s 100-year-old grandmother, with whom he has a very close relationship. Attendees to their June 26 wedding included mostly fellow health care workers, which was a welcome reprieve for those serving on the frontlines alongside the newlyweds. Facebook Live allowed others to witness the event virtually.
Kaitlyn Sekulski doesn’t regret the change of plans and reflects on how an intimate celebration allowed for more quality time with each guest. “The ceremony … When we were all at the reception, and everyone was enjoying and dancing … My mom walking me down the aisle, and my kids [being] able to see me getting married. Those were all special, memorable parts,” she says.
Steve Sekulski appreciates time spent on the golf course the day prior, catching up with his closest friends, among other fond memories, including his first look at his bride-to-be in her wedding dress, prior to walking down the aisle.
“Seeing her, she took my breath away,” he says. “Talking with her and being able to relax in that moment was a highlight.”
The two honeymooned in November as a co-celebration with Kaitlyn Sekulski’s 30th birthday and came back refreshed, after relaxing and adventuring in Cancun and the Riviera Maya, ready once more to conquer the novel coronavirus on behalf of their patients.
“To the brides,” Kaitlyn Sekulski advises, “don’t try to make everything perfect. It goes by so fast. Just enjoy the day – that’s most important.”
Steve Sekulski adds: “COVID rolled in and changed everything. … It was an easy decision to put the wedding on the back burner and focus on this pandemic. If you have to cancel your plans, it’s not the end of the world. Your day is going to come. It might not be how you expect it, but for Kaitlyn and I, it ended up being amazing.”