St. Louis Singer/Songwriter Haley Woolbright Releases New Song for Husband-to-Be
St. Louis Singer/Songwriter Haley Woolbright Releases New Song for Husband-to-Be

HorinaWedding-776.jpg
Photo by Jenee Mack Photography

Haley Woolbright is in it for the “Long Game.”

That’s the title of the St. Louis singer/songwriter’s sentimental new track she secretly wrote and planned to play for her husband, Matthew Horina, as a wedding gift during their nuptials, originally slated for last September.

But when the COVID-19 pandemic delayed both their wedding day and the studio recording of the special song, the local couple opted for tying the knot in an intimate backyard ceremony last June – and Woolbright privately playing “Long Game” for Horina in their new home.

An up-and-coming verified artist on Spotify with multiple acoustic pop singles, Woolbright released “Long Game” on the popular streaming service in March.

“My husband and I always joked that when we were dating, he would always come to my shows … and sit there quietly and listen to me sing songs about other boys and past heartbreak, and he never complained or got annoyed by it – he remained supportive and humble,” Woolbright explains of the track’s origin. “So during 2020, we were engaged, and that January, I had an idea to finally write a song about him and for him.”

While penning the tune, Woolbright recalls “preparing for marriage and processing what it means to make a commitment to someone you love for the rest of your life.”

“I wanted to convey to him that no matter what, he was going to be my Plan A, Plan B and Plan C,” she says, with the chorus and post-chorus sharing that message: “With you I don’t need no back up plan / I’m putting both feet in, trembling, with your heart in my hand / When the whole world comes crashing down / I’ll still be your bride, at your side, with two feet on the ground / Yeah I’m in it for the long game.”

When Woolbright played the song for Horina, he was quite proud, she says, noting: “He was so flattered when he heard it. His smile was beaming.”

HorinaWedding-844.jpg

After so many extra months of working on the track amid the pandemic, Woolbright says the song grew from “being a direct love letter to my husband” to “an anthem for lovers everywhere who are playing the long game with each other – going the distance with the person you love most in this world.”

Now happily married for months, Woolbright and Horina will host their long-awaited wedding reception next month – complete with a DJ playing “Long Game,” the singer/songwriter notes: “So we can all dance the night away to it!”

Haley Woolbright Music, 314-412-0796, haleywoolbrightmusic.com

