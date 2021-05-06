St. Louis Vendors Help Couples Incorporate Family Heirlooms Into Their Wedding Day

For sentimental souls, incorporating a symbolic “something old” and “something borrowed” into your ceremony is also something significant. What better way to pay homage to your family’s history than elegantly intertwining an heirloom into your beginning or adding in elements that hold importance to your loved ones? Here is your guide to the local vendors who will happily help you include these timeless tokens into your day.
Have you always adored your parents’ wedding pictures and your mom’s dress with divinedetail? Donning that dress is not only a beautiful “something borrowed” but also a beautiful way to include mama into the mix of the ceremony. Trust any of the local Marquard’s Cleaners to remove potential stains or discoloration, and to renew her gown so it’s as glamorous as it was the first time around.
How about riding off into the sunset as newlyweds in your dad’s or granddad’s vintage car? Not only will guests be grinning at a glimpse of a classic car, but also such zoomy pizazz will make for impeccable pictures. With 15 years under its belt, Classic Car Studio Speed Shop in Brentwood is sure to get that classic into gear and ready to ride into your happily ever after.
Whether you’re hoping to sport a tiara, earrings, a necklace, a bracelet or all of the above, peruse your mom’s precious collection for something special. She’ll likely be jubilant you’re wearing her jewelry on your big day – and if a pearl is out of place or a piece simply needs polishing, trust Clayton Jewelers to make it look as good as new.
What better way to pay homage to your family’s history than by making your childhood home the actual site for the ceremony? Regardless of whether you have a family farm or just a basic backyard, your ceremony is sure to be stunning – especially with the help of one of the metro area’s many talented wedding planners, like Ladue’s Kate & Company, which specializes in intimate affairs.
Floral bouquets are another way to incorporate family jewels, handkerchiefs or dress elements by tying a cherished item around the stem of the arrangement with a flourish. You can also honor a beloved family member by incorporating a favorite flower into your bouquet. Although it may seem subtle, it’ll certainly be special for the special someone you’re honoring. And there’s no one better equipped to trust for beautiful blooms with a touch of sentimentality than Rock Hill’s Bloomin’ Buckets.