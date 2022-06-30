 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, St. Louis Post-Dispatch is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Mercy

St. Louis’ Washington Avenue Welcomes a New Event Venue Ideal for Large Weddings

  • 0
Lola & Gideon

Washington Avenue in St. Louis will welcome another wonderful wedding venue this fall: The Hawthorn.

“The Hawthorn will provide a unique and versatile space for a multitude of different event types,” says Shelby Huggins, events director for The Hawthorn. “The space is so versatile. Not only can it be a blank canvas to fit any bride’s style, but it also has enough character to stand alone and look amazing.”

Huggins describes the venue’s aesthetic as industrial chic with moody undertones.

“We love the storied character of the building,” Huggins notes. “Its wide-open floor plan really allows each event client to bring their vision to life.”

The Hawthorm rendering courtesy of Marathon Live.jpg

And there’s a lot to love about the location, which is just five minutes from the Gateway Arch.

“Downtown West St. Louis is also such a great neighborhood,” Huggins says. “We felt that a versatile event space with lots of character and more space seemed like a great way for us to contribute to the already-thriving community.”

People are also reading…

The Hawthorn is currently under construction, readying 10,000-plus square feet of available space, two full-service bars, and hospitality and dressing rooms for its first clients later this year, Huggins says. Once completed, the venue can accommodate at least 300 guests in banquet-style seating.

Huggins encourages anyone interested in scheduling a walk-through or learning more about the space to email events@thehawthornstl.com.

The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 314-887-0877, thehawthornstl.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK