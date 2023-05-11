Summer is the perfect season to showcase bright and beautiful pops of color on your big day. However, you may be wondering how to elegantly execute a color palette of epic proportions — and Kristin Byars of Kristin Ashley Events is here to help.
“I am seeing lots of color, that's for sure,” Byars says. “A few that are speaking to me that we are excited to design are: Mountain chic — all the wildflowers, bluebonnet blue, poppy red, sunflower yellow, accented with flax burlap and washed woods; backyard soiree — lots of textures and lighting, marigold orange, wispy white wildflowers accented with vintage green and cut crystal glassware; and vibrant summer garden — monochromatic pinks, sunset peach, ice blue accented with rattan lanterns, dark wood finishes and rose gold flatware.”
And while incorporating florals is a fabulous way to showcase your color palette, Byars says there are certainly more components to consider.
A beautiful example of this executed is a wedding Byars planned at The Jewel Box in July 2022.
“Most of the color was brought in by the florals, and we went with more natural linens and vases,” she says. “To tone down the palette, we used watercolor for stationery. It was fitting for their Jewel Box wedding.”
But before even considering a color palette, Byars encourages couples to take a look around their home rather than exploring social media platforms and the ever-evolving trends.
“Take a look at your house: How do you decorate it? What colors make you happy?” Byars says. “If you have more than eight months to plan your wedding, sometimes I see people pick their palette too soon based on what is trending and decide later on to change because of social media influences.”
And while she encourages couples to create the wedding they want, she also encourages them to be brave with their decisions.
“Don't be afraid to mix things you might not necessarily go with,” Byars says. “I always encourage clients to do a floral mockup to see the florals and rentals together. At this point, we mix and match things to bring them to life, and it always helps the clients feel confident in their selections.”
