Statement Wedding-Day Transportation Options in St. Louis on Any Budget

Transportation plays a significant role in the flow of your big day – from the ceremony itself, to that stunning sendoff, to getting your bridal party and guests to the reception site and hotel. Regardless of your needs, here are some tasteful transportation options at plenty of price points to get you and yours where you need to go – in style.
The Sweetest Deal
If you’ve dreamed of riding into your wedding in a horse-drawn carriage, then Brookdale Farms in Eureka is ready to make your dreams come true. They offer multiple carriage options – including vis-a-vis, limo-style and Cinderella carriages – as well as a choice of nine different horses. Starting at $450, depending on the hours requested by the client, you won’t break the bank for a special and stunning experience. The horse-drawn carriages can be used both at Brookdale Farms venues or at other sites.
Brookdale Farms, 8004 Twin River Road, Eureka, 636-938-1005, brookdalefarmsinc.com
The Savvy Spend
There’s just something charming about a classic car sendoff for the happy couple after their big day. Since 1984, Champagne Limousines in Godfrey has been giving area couples the option to roll away in style. With vintage Rolls-Royce and Bentley models available – starting at $625 and increasing depending on rental duration – Champagne Limousines can make the picture-perfect end to your big day possible.
Champagne Limousines, 3406 W. Delmar Ave., Godfrey, 314-567-5466, champagnelimos.com
The Ultimate Splurge
Since 2002, BEST Transportation has been the top-notch choice for all things luxury transportation. Its 25- to 27-passenger party bus package during peak season (April through November) is $1,566.72, and $870.90 in the offseason (December through March). Meanwhile, the Chrysler 300 stretch limo, which holds eight to 10 passengers, is $979.88 in the peak season, in comparison to $594.42 in the offseason.
BEST Transportation, 4628 Crossroads Industrial Drive, St. Louis, 314-989-1500, besttransportation.com