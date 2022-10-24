Stone Cottage transforms acclaimed restaurant property into area's newest multipurpose wedding, event venue

Nestled on 33 acres in the heart of Cottleville is Le Champ de Fleurs by Stone Cottage – a one-of-a-kind venue for a one-of-a-kind ceremony.
“We take pride in being different than many different venues, as we want our guests to feel like they are coming to a place specially designed for them,” says Nancy McConnell, who owns Le Champ de Fleurs with her chef husband, Carl. “Everything is customized, which is important to us. Nothing is standard.”
And McConnell says it all starts by getting to know the clients.
“You will not find generic catering menus and template offerings,” McConnell says. “We sit down and create everything from the beginning. We treat our clients like we want to be treated.”
She says Le Champ de Fleurs focuses on all aspects of hospitality.
“No detail is untouched,” McConnell says. “Looking out the windows of the cottage, you will see acres of flowers. On the gorgeous stone patio, you have a beautiful pond flanked with large oak trees. We have a European boutique feel without being pretentious. We want our guests to drive up to the property and just exhale and feel that they have come to someplace serene.”
For 13 years, Stone Soup Cottage has been known as a dining destination in Cottleville focused on fabulous food made from local and seasonal ingredients. The restaurant served its last Chef’s Tasting Dinner in June and has since transitioned into this space primarily designed to host events, according to Le Champ de Fleurs’ website.
“When we first built our restaurant up on the farm, we knew that the property was special,” McConnell reflects. “Besides its beauty, the location is ideal. We are close to just about everything, without guests having to navigate through windy roads and dangerous narrow lanes. Many guests don’t even know we are located in Cottleville. We have a tiny sign that leads you up a gravel road, and then boom, you see it – the beautiful cottage and acres and acres of blooming fields and flowers.”
The cottage can hold 100 guests for a seated dinner or 120 for cocktail receptions with multiple outdoor ceremony sites. In late 2023, there will also be a bridal house within the original farmhouse on the property.
“It will become a two-bedroom, two- bath bridal house where bridal parties can get ready, and it can be rented out overnight as a luxury Airbnb,” McConnell says. “We are a very special place for a very special gathering.”
Le Champ de Fleurs by Stone Soup Cottage, 5809 Highway N, Cottleville, 636-244-2233, stonesoupcottage.com