Sure, there is something special about your initial walk down the aisle. After all, you are walking into one of the biggest, most anticipated days of your life. However, just remember: That post-ceremony sendoff should be just as sweet – especially since it is your official introduction as a married couple. So if you are looking for a spectacular sendoff after your ceremony, look no further. From beautiful bubbles to spectacular streamers and more, here are some stunning sendoff options regardless of your budget.
The sweetest deal
Bubbles are a spectacular sendoff option – not only because bubbles are the sweetest deal when it comes from a budgetary standpoint, but also because bubbles can be absolutely beautiful aesthetically. Just imagine walking down the aisle, officially married, with bubbles floating around you. Plus, unlike tossing confetti or rose petals, bubbles require no cleanup. If you’re already sold, Kansas City-based Etsy shop Mint Favors and More has you covered with already assembled wedding bubble wands.
Lee’s Summit-based Etsy shop, Ella Jane Crafts, creates rustic ribbon wands that make for a wonderful way to celebrate a wedding sendoff. Made with three ribbons – a satin white, satin gold and white lace that makes for a lovely layer – on a natural or painted stick, this simple streamer makes for a fun way for guests to wave you back down the aisle into your happily ever after.
Is there really anything more romantic than rose petals? We think not! So what better way to walk down the aisle than with rose petals not only scattered across the aisle (thanks, flower girl!) but also thrown into the air by guests? Not only does this make for a stunning photo op, it also makes for a festive way to segue into your celebration. Hit up a local florist for your flowers – this is an opulent option, but it just might be worth the splurge.
